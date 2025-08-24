Nick Aldis to step down as SmackDown GM and make WWE in-ring debut against megastar? Exploring the possibility

WWE SmackDown’s General Manager, Nick Aldis, hasn’t been having the best time in the management role. Once a former in-ring competitor, the 38-year-old isn't the kind of person who will let himself be bullied. Over the past few months, there have been numerous instances where stars have taken him out in frustration during a rivalry. While charging a fine is a whole other thing, Aldis won’t stay calm for long if he gets taken down by another massive name.

Aldis has faced something similar with Randy Orton over the years and has been hit with a number of RKOs. While a match between the two was also rumored at one point, things didn’t go that way, and Aldis managed to stay out of the squared circle.

However, something similar happened recently. During this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Logan Paul pushed away Aldis backstage, just to land a punch on the former Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena. While this fueled up the rivalry between Cena and Paul, it was undoubtedly not very respectful for Aldis.

The General Manager was having a conversation with the Franchise Player backstage when the incident happened, and this could be what gets the GM to lace up his boots again. If Nick Aldis has any plans to make his comeback in the squared circle, this could be the best opportunity.

Considering the frustration Aldis has for not getting to take down stars as a General Manager, the former TNA star could finally step out of his General Manager seat, just after announcing a match between Logan Paul and a surprise opponent next month, or at Survivor Series.

Further, just a week before the match or right on the show, Aldis could make his in-ring return to shock the world and finally get his revenge on the former United States Champion. Time will tell what WWE has in store for the stars next.

Nick Aldis addressed a potential WWE in-ring comeback recently

The SmackDown General Manager is undoubtedly one of the best in-ring technicians in the entire industry, and millions around the world have been waiting for the star to make his comeback one day.

Aldis sat in an interview with Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT a few months ago, where he addressed a potential in-ring return. The General Manager stated that he felt there was more left in him as a competitor.

"Honestly, no. I would like to lace them up. I don't care if it's on a regular basis, but I've earned it. If it was one more time, so be it. I feel like I meet the criteria to be on that canvas at least once." [From 44:17 to 44:54]

While Aldis has not given a timeline for his in-ring return, fans will have to wait and see if the legend makes his comeback to the squared circle.

