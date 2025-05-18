  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown 2025
  Nick Aldis to suspend top WWE champion after brutal SmackDown assault? Possibility explored

Nick Aldis to suspend top WWE champion after brutal SmackDown assault? Possibility explored

By Andrew Rego
Modified May 18, 2025 09:52 GMT
Nick Aldis during a segment on WWE SmackDown
Nick Aldis during a segment on WWE SmackDown [Image: WWE.com]

A WWE champion could get suspended by Nick Aldis after a brutal spot on SmackDown. On the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Tiffany Stratton defended her WWE Women's Championship against Nia Jax.

Towards the end of the match, Jax tried bringing a steel chair into the ring. However, Stratton countered with a dropkick to the chair, which hit the former champ's face. This chair hit Jax hard and busted her open.

This could get WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton suspended on the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown. Although a lot has changed under the new regime, showing blood on camera is still a sensitive topic.

The company ignores blood at almost all times unless it fits a super-intense story or one that blurs the lines with reality. While Jax and Stratton have their history, their storyline is not as intense as, maybe, a CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre to have blood shown on camera.

This Friday, we could see a scenario where the WWE Women's Champion gets suspended by Nick Aldis temporarily and is brought back while building towards SummerSlam. By the time we reach SummerSlam, there will ideally be a number one contender and Money in the Bank winner in place.

WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton claims she has made her peace with Charlotte Flair

The Queen decided to challenge Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41 after winning this year's women's Royal Rumble match. The buildup to this match was quite intense. Both women got personal with each other whenever they got a chance.

One particular segment went viral where Stratton and Flair both spoke about the other's love life to take personal digs. Both superstars gave it their all at WrestleMania 41, with Stratton coming out on top.

Recently, the WWE Women's Champion revealed in an interview with Alfred Konuwa that she has made her peace with Flair. They had a moment backstage in which Flair told Stratton that she was proud of her.

"Yeah, me and Charlotte, of course. You know, after the match, it's kind of like a sportsmanship thing, and we say good game. She said she's proud of me, but yeah, everything's good."

It is yet unclear if both superstars will go on different paths or if the creative team will bring them back against each other. Following the latest edition of SmackDown, it seems Charlotte Flair will have a storyline with Alexa Bliss while the Women's Champ awaits her next challenger.

Edited by Arsh Das
