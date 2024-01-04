Nick Aldis to take 8-time champion over to SmackDown following devastating loss on WWE RAW? Exploring potential move 

WWE kicked off the new year in style on RAW with The Rock making his return to seemingly set up a huge match against Roman Reigns. Elsewhere on the show, Seth Rollins retained his World Heavyweight Championship and Rhea Ripley defeated Ivy Nile.

The show kicked off with Becky Lynch taking on Nia Jax. Lynch not only came up short against the Samoan star, but she was left bloodied and clearly devastated by the loss.

Following a backstage segment after the match, it appeared as if Lynch was about to go through another drastic change. However, it could be as easy as her making the move over to SmackDown to take Charlotte Flair's place.

It's clear that WWE had plans for Flair heading into WrestleMania and now that she won't be able to wrestle, Lynch would be her perfect replacement. The Man has already stepped inside War Games for Flair's team, and she could now take her spot on the blue brand.

Will Nick Aldis offer Becky Lynch a move to WWE SmackDown following her loss on RAW?

Becky Lynch is a former SmackDown Women's Champion and someone who has been part of both of WWE's main brands in the past.

Lynch was even able to prove herself in NXT last year, which shows that she would happily move to wherever she is needed and can be used. It would be interesting to see her make the return to SmackDown to align with Bianca Belair against Damage CTRL. The EST is clearly in need of allies at the moment, and The Man could come to her aid.

Lynch's husband Seth Rollins is a main player on RAW since he's the World Heavyweight Champion. While WWE likes to keep couples on the same brand to allow them to travel together, this could be an interesting exception.

Becky Lynch is someone who could join any brand and make it work for her. Since Aldis wants to sign major stars to SmackDown, she would be the perfect fit for him.

Do you think Becky Lynch is a perfect fit for SmackDown? Share your thoughts on a potential move in the comments section below.