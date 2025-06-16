Nikki Bella to announce shocking return of WWE legend after 1234 days on RAW? Analysing potential Liv Morgan twist 

Last week on Monday Night RAW, Nikki Bella made her return to WWE as she announced that the next iteration of the all-women's premium live event, Evolution, will air on Sunday, July 13th.

During her promo, the former Divas Champion was interrupted by one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Liv Morgan, with the brash member of the Judgment Day looking to make a statement at the expense of the Hall of Famer.

With a feud between the pair seemingly set, Nikki may look to bring back her sister Brie Bella. She has not made a WWE appearance since the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match, which took place 1234 days ago. Thereafter the twins could take on Liv and her tag team partner Raquel Rodriguez.

While the Bellas have had big careers, one prize that they have yet to capture is tag team gold, and with Evolution fast approaching, a chance to finally win those titles may soon present itself.

Nikki Bella turned down a private locker room during her return

Having made a name for herself in WWE, Nikki Bella has since gone on to have a huge career outside of the ring, most notably through her podcast with her sister Brie Bella.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Nikki and Brie show, Nikki revealed that WWE offered her a private locker room before her return last week, an offer she immediately turned down.

"That locker room is just so incredible. It’s just really nice to be in a great female talent -- they had my own locker room for me and I was like, ‘No way. I’m going to female talent. I wanna be with them.’"

Check out the full show here:

While Nikki Bella's resume certainly entitles her to a private locker room, her humble desire to share one with the current generation of stars showcases one of the reasons why she deserves to be a WWE Hall of Famer.

