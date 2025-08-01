  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown 2025
  • Nikki Bella to challenge her potential SummerSlam opponent on tonight's SmackDown? Chances explored

Nikki Bella to challenge her potential SummerSlam opponent on tonight's SmackDown? Chances explored

By Bethel Benjamin
Published Aug 01, 2025 22:45 GMT
Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty
Nikki Bella return to Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty

Nikki Bella made a massive return to WWE during the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match and went on a hiatus after competing in the marquee show. However, she later came back to promote the Evolution Premium Live Event, where she clashed against 19 other women in a high-stakes Battle Royal.

Ad

As of this writing, the WWE Hall of Famer doesn't have a match at SummerSlam, and that might change tonight on SmackDown. The final edition of the blue brand before the PLE will see Giulia defending her Women's United Championship against Zelina Vega.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Having enjoyed her championship reign for a while without facing any challenger, "The Beautiful Madness" will now look to have her first title defense tonight against Vega, whom she defeated to win the belt on SmackDown before Night of Champions 2025. That said, already having a pinfall victory against Zelina Vega gives Giulia a slight edge in retaining the gold in their rematch.

If this happens, in a shocking twist, Nikki Bella might walk down to the ring and challenge Giulia for the title at The Biggest Party of the Summer, giving the Women's US Title a deserving spotlight at the spectacle.

Ad

While this scenario might sound convincing, it is speculative as of this writing. It remains to be seen what surprises the Triple H-led creative team has for fans on SmackDown.

Nikki Bella to win the Women's United States Championship?

If the above scenario plays out, a frustrated Zelina Vega could interfere during Giulia's Women's United States Championship defense against Nikki Bella at SumerSlam 2025 and prevent the Japanese-Italian star from retaining the title.

Ad

This might intensify the feud between Vega and Giulia on SmackDown, while possibly enabling the WWE Hall of Famer to kickstart another lengthy title run in the Stamford-based promotion, as her last Divas Championship reign lasted an impressive 301 days. In another massive possibility, Nikki's twin sister, Brie Bella, might also return to the promotion and join the veteran.

That said, this angle is purely speculative, and nothing is confirmed.

About the author
Bethel Benjamin

Bethel Benjamin

Twitter icon

Bethel is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor's degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He has also attended a virtual school where he was certified in Effective Communication in English. His grasp of the language and his utmost dedication to researching and verifying information help him ensure he is unbiased, practical, and nonjudgmental as he writes about the world of pro wrestling.

When he looks back at how he got hooked onto WWE, Bethel particularly recalls WrestleMania 30 in 2014. Here, he saw and became an avid supporter of Roman Reigns for his courage and boldness. However, his all-time favorite is WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin because of his rebellious ways and how he would thumb his nose at authority.

All of this has led Bethel to work for multiple institutions. He quickly learns the content guidelines and completes his and the company's targets effortlessly. One of the highlights of his career was covering WrestleMania 41 in 2025.

When Bethel is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to indulge in reading and singing.

Know More

75 year old legend has challenged Cody Rhodes HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Kebin Edwin Antony
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications