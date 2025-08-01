Nikki Bella to challenge her potential SummerSlam opponent on tonight's SmackDown? Chances explored

Nikki Bella made a massive return to WWE during the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match and went on a hiatus after competing in the marquee show. However, she later came back to promote the Evolution Premium Live Event, where she clashed against 19 other women in a high-stakes Battle Royal.As of this writing, the WWE Hall of Famer doesn't have a match at SummerSlam, and that might change tonight on SmackDown. The final edition of the blue brand before the PLE will see Giulia defending her Women's United Championship against Zelina Vega.Having enjoyed her championship reign for a while without facing any challenger, &quot;The Beautiful Madness&quot; will now look to have her first title defense tonight against Vega, whom she defeated to win the belt on SmackDown before Night of Champions 2025. That said, already having a pinfall victory against Zelina Vega gives Giulia a slight edge in retaining the gold in their rematch.If this happens, in a shocking twist, Nikki Bella might walk down to the ring and challenge Giulia for the title at The Biggest Party of the Summer, giving the Women's US Title a deserving spotlight at the spectacle.While this scenario might sound convincing, it is speculative as of this writing. It remains to be seen what surprises the Triple H-led creative team has for fans on SmackDown.Nikki Bella to win the Women's United States Championship?If the above scenario plays out, a frustrated Zelina Vega could interfere during Giulia's Women's United States Championship defense against Nikki Bella at SumerSlam 2025 and prevent the Japanese-Italian star from retaining the title.This might intensify the feud between Vega and Giulia on SmackDown, while possibly enabling the WWE Hall of Famer to kickstart another lengthy title run in the Stamford-based promotion, as her last Divas Championship reign lasted an impressive 301 days. In another massive possibility, Nikki's twin sister, Brie Bella, might also return to the promotion and join the veteran.That said, this angle is purely speculative, and nothing is confirmed.