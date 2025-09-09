  • home icon
  Nikki Bella may have accidentally leaked the return of WWE Hall of Famer on RAW

Nikki Bella may have accidentally leaked the return of WWE Hall of Famer on RAW

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Sep 09, 2025 10:24 GMT
Nikki Bella is former Divas Champion! (Credits: WWE.Com)
Nikki Bella is a former Divas Champion (Image credits: wwe.com)

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella returned in June earlier this year and has been competing at every given chance. She contested in the Women's Intercontinental Championship bout against Becky Lynch at Clash in Paris 2025, which she lost after The Man used her heel tactics to steal a roll-up victory.

Nikki was also in action on the latest edition of WWE RAW. Meanwhile, some fans noticed a potential Easter egg dropped by The Fearless One, subtly teasing the potential return of Hall of Famer Brie Bella.

Brie Bella might return to WWE soon

Asuka has been disrespecting Nikki Bella for a while. On the latest episode of WWE RAW, The Empress of Tomorrow challenged Nikki to a singles match after the two got into a backstage argument.

The match between Nikki and Asuka was perfectly booked and had some spectacular sequences. However, the Japanese legend managed to beat The Fearless One via submission while Kairi Sane was distracting the latter.

Eagle-eyed fans are now sharing a video on social media where The Kabuki Warriors were teasing Nikki Bella, who was on the ramp. As the camera panned toward the Japanese tag team, The Fearless One was caught saying, "Wait till my girl comes back."

While Rhea Ripley joined Nikki backstage later, many believe this may be a subtle leak by the Hall of Famer regarding the possible comeback of her twin sister, Brie Bella.

A major women's feud could be brewing

A massive tag team rivalry could be booked, with The Kabuki Warriors having a problem with former Divas Champion Nikki Bella. The icon could bring back her twin sister, Brie Bella, in the near future, laying the foundation for a major tag team feud.

The rumors about Brie Bella returning to the Stamford-based promotion have been circulating since Nikki's comeback. A feud against The Kabuki Warriors could be a perfect storyline for the Hall of Famer's comeback.

The Hall of Famers could pursue championship gold

The Bella Twins are undoubtedly one of the greatest women's tag teams in the history of pro wrestling. However, the two have never had the chance to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Title, as during their time as active wrestlers, the championship was not introduced.

Brie's return could allow the Hall of Famers to chase the WWE Women's Tag Team Title. The twins winning the gold would be poetic, given their contributions to women's wrestling.

That said, the theory proposed above is speculative and based on recent developments. It will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for Nikki.

Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Edited by Pratik Singh
