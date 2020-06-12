Nikki Bella reveals the gender of her baby, Renee Young and Zelina Vega react

Nikki Bella has finally revealed the gender of her baby.

The Former WWE Divas Champion's due date is in August.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev and Renee Young.

Nikki Bella and her fiance Artem Chigvintsev revealed that they are having a baby boy. The news of the gender reveal came out on the season finale of Total Bellas and on the social media accounts of Nikki Bella. Her due date is in August.

Here are some of the posts, which include photos and videos:

Renee Young and Zelina Vega also took to Twitter to react to the great news:

Ahhhhhhh so so so excited for you both!! https://t.co/GIlbUGHvZ7 — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) June 12, 2020

Nikki Bella's relationship history

Nikki Bella's relationship history has been well-documented as she dated John Cena for eight years until their split in April 2018. The couple were even engaged to get married, but it got called off, and the primary reason why that happened was John Cena's reluctance to have kids.

During an interview with "Better Together with Maria Menounos," the former WWE Divas Champion revealed:

"Even in the end, when he was willing to give me kids, I could just tell it's not what we wanted. And that's really, like, you know, what pushed me in the end, was like, if I'm going to force someone to be a father. I'll never forget, I think it was my life coach, he goes, 'What if he looks at you down the road and just regrets everything, and then you have this child, and you've built this life? Is that what you want?' And I remember thinking, that's not what I want. I don't want to force someone to change." H/t Credit: Today

Nikki Bella started dating Artem Chigvintsev of Dancing with Stars in January 2019. The professional dancer from Russia was Nikki Bella's partner on the 25th season of the dance competition TV series.

Bella and Chigvintsev announced their engagement in January 2020. In the same month on the 29th, Nikki Bella revealed that she was expecting her first baby. On the same day, Brie Bella also announced that she was expecting her second child with Daniel Bryan.

Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan have decided not to do a gender reveal ceremony as they want it to be a surprise.

As for Nikki and Artem, the entire team here at Sportskeeda would like to congratulate the couple and wish them all the very best.