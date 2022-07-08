Nikki Bella shares details of huge parenting challenge 

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella spoke about one of the biggest challenges she's faced as a parent during a recent podcast appearance.

Nikki first signed a developmental contract with WWE in 2007 and is still working as an ambassador for the company. During her full-time in-ring run, she and her twin-sister Brie featured heavily in WWE's Women's Revolution. Nikki is a two-time Divas Champion with the longest reign of 301 days. She was also a main cast member on E! reality TV series and later, Total Bellas.

Nikki Bella is a mother of 23 month old son Matteo. She welcomed her son alongside partner Artem Chigvintsev on July 31st, 2020 while Nikki was away from the ring.

During the latest edition of The Bellas Podcast, Nikki spoke about one of her latest parenting challenges, which happened to be the hardest she has faced so far as a mother. While vacationing at Lake Tahoe, Matteo came down with a stomach bug, which caused his mother a great deal of stress. Nikki hated seeing her child in pain without being able to help.

"This has been the biggest challenge yet as a mom. It makes you so emotional and you break down. Like we're having so much fun [on vacation], why did this have to happen? But to see your little one in so much pain, and you can't do anything..." Nikki said. (H/T People)

When did Nikki Bella last appear on WWE TV?

Nikki Bella, along with her sister Brie, last appeared on WWE TV back in 2021 at WrestleMania 37 weekend.

They were supposed to be inducted into the 2020 Hall of Fame class but the ceremony was canacelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This meant that two classes were inducted during the 2021 show.

The Bella Twins then appeared on the WrestleMania 37 main show, taking out Bayley in a segment on the way to the entrance.

It will be interesting to see when Nikki Bella's next appearance will be. You can read more about the Fearless One by clicking right here.

