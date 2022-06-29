"I can smell fear from miles away" - Nikkita Lyons speaks after making her triumphant return to NXT 

WWE Superstar Nikkita Lyons recently shared her thoughts after making her much-anticipated return to NXT 2.0 last night.

Lyons has been out of action for just over a month after it was revealed that she suffered a partial MCL tear. Despite the setback, the 22-year-old upstart remained in good spirits as she made her return yesterday, which saw her go one-on-one with NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose.

During an exclusive interview with WWE, Lyons spoke about how good it feels to be back as well as the fear she plans to install in Rose's stable, Toxic Attraction.

"It felt so good. I am back and I just beat the NXT Women's Champion. The competition at NXT 2.0 is extremely high, but I am the lioness of WWE and I can smell fear from miles away and Toxic Attraction reek of fear." From 0:09 to 0:30

By defeating Mandy via disqualification due to interference, Toxic Attraction's desperate attempt to reinjure Lyons last night on NXT shows how much of a threat she could pose to Rose's championship reign.

WWE Hall of Famer on Nikkita Lyons' potential

One person who has worked very closely with many of NXT's young stars in recent years is Road Dogg.

Speaking to Inside The Ropes, the Hall of Famer said that Lyons has a "huge upside" as she starts her wrestling journey. Road Dogg also emphasized Lyons' wide array of talents.

"I think she’s [Nikkita Lyons] got a ton of charisma. She can rap, dance, work a little, too. I think she’s getting better at her in-ring work, which that’s why she’s there and that’s what she’s doing. She’s very young. I think she has a huge upside," Dogg said. [H/T rajah.com]

At just 22 years of age, the Taekwondo Black Belt has only been wrestling in WWE for under a year, but has already earned a strong following from the WWE Universe.

