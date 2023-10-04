Nikkita Lyons reacts to Rhea Ripley's return on Monday Night RAW

Nikkita Lyons has reacted to Rhea Ripley's recent return to WWE. On this week's RAW, the WWE Women's World Champion engaged in a brawl with Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, and Raquel Rodriguez.

Ripley was absent from TV since a returning Nia Jax assaulted her on an episode of RAW. A few weeks ago, The Irresistible Force interfered in Ripley's Women's World Championship match against Rodriguez.

On Instagram, Lyons reacted to Ripley's comeback by posting "fire" emojis in the comments section of a clip from Monday's RAW.

Check out a screengrab of Lyons' Instagram comment and reaction to Ripley's return below:

Expand Tweet

Lyons is currently sidelined due to a long-term injury. Before being written off WWE television, she was attacked in NXT's parking lot by a mysterious figure, later revealed to be Blair Davenport.

The 24-year-old signed with WWE in 2021 and has already shared the ring with many top names, including Mandy Rose, Natalya, and Zoey Stark. She was previously in a tag team with Stark, but the duo failed to capture the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship.

Rhea Ripley was in Dominik Mysterio's corner as he became a two-time NXT North American Champion

This week's episode of WWE NXT saw a controversial ending to Dominik Mysterio's title rematch against Trick Williams. At No Mercy 2023, Williams dethroned Mysterio to become the North American Champion. However, his reign only lasted a few days.

Expand Tweet

On RAW, the returning Rhea Ripley put Mysterio on notice by saying that if he didn't regain the North American Title, he shouldn't come home to "Mami." The series of warnings from Ripley continued on Twitter.

Mysterio controversially secured the North American Championship on NXT with help from The Judgment Day and JD McDonagh. Distractions from McDonagh, Ripley, and Damian Priest allowed Finn Balor to hit Williams with his tag team championship, leading to a win for "Dirty" Dom.

Are you happy with Rhea Ripley's return to WWE programming? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.