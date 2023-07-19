Nina Agdal coming to WWE SummerSlam? 3 stars who may show up in Logan Paul's corner

Logan Paul is expected to face Ricochet at SummerSlam. The two high-flyers have crossed paths multiple times, starting from their breathtaking collision during the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match.

The Maverick and The One and Only will undoubtedly put on a high-octane, exhilarating bout. However, since Ricochet seems to have gotten the better of Paul in their recent exchanges, the YouTube sensation might need some help.

Let's look at three stars who may show up in Logan Paul's corner at SummerSlam.

Note: Jake Paul has not been included because he will fight Nate Diaz on the same night. Thus, a special WWE appearance seems very unlikely.

#3. The Miz may cheer on Logan Paul at SummerSlam

The Miz takes credit for bringing Logan Paul to WWE and putting him on the map. After all, The Paul-Miz duo defeated The Mysterios in The Maverick's debut encounter at WrestleMania 38.

Their alliance was brief, as the A-Lister betrayed the influencer immediately. Paul would defeat The Miz at SummerSlam 2022 to close their chapter. However, things have changed.

Paul seemingly works as a heel, and the animosity with The Miz seems to have died down. Thus, the A-Lister could accompany the 28-year-old YouTuber to the ring at The Biggest Party of The Summer.

The former WWE Champion would be a valuable asset to have at ringside. Well-known for his antics and cowardly tactics, Miz could easily assist Paul in gaining a much-needed victory.

#2 Nina Agdal

The Maverick created another viral moment on social media this month when he proposed to Nina Agdal, a Danish model, in a wholesome marriage proposal that still has everyone talking.

Paul and Agdal had been romantically linked for more than a year, and they will tie the knot in the future, but the exact specifics are not yet known.

We know Paul doesn't shy away from the spotlight, and having his wife-to-be accompany him to the ring will set the internet on fire.

Let's not forget that Samantha Irvin, Ricochet's wife, will probably be at ringside as the announcer. Although neither party is likely to get involved, few would object to a staredown between the two romantic couples.

#1. KSI could return at SummerSlam

At WrestleMania Goes Hollywood, KSI- dressed in a Prime bottle- accompanied his friend and business partner, Logan Paul, to the ring. The evening ended negatively for the YouTuber as Paul accidentally Frog Splashed him through the announce table.

Assuming he is available, KSI could be in The Maverick's corner again. He would need to be more careful this time to avoid hurting himself. However, in terms of providing distractions, he could prove decisive in the eventual outcome.