Nita Strauss reveals which aspect of WrestleMania 37 disappointed her [Exclusive]

Nita Strauss recently sat down with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Sid Pullar III and opened up about WrestleMania 37.

Strauss is a successful solo artist and also the current guitar player for rock legend Alice Cooper. She has also performed live at WWE events on a number of occasions.

Nita Strauss was a guest on this week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted. While speaking about WrestleMania 37, the guitarist revealed which parts of the show disappointed her. Strauss said that even though it was a great night of wrestling, some of the results had personally left her disappointed:

"I was kind of bummed by night two of WrestleMania. There were just so many things... so many people went over that I thought like... everybody wanted Edge to go over and he didn't. Then everybody wanted Drew to go over and he didn't and everybody wanted Big E to go over and he didn't and it's like you have the drum match and not one drum was used in it. It's just like, I was there in the crowd and me and Josh went like 'awww.'"

"Was it a great night of wrestling? Yes, it was an amazing night of wrestling but I would say that I walked out a little disappointed as a fan just purely selfishly because I wanted someone else to go over and they didn't."

Nita Strauss performed at NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver

Nita Strauss performed the United States national anthem on night one of NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver, thus kickstarting the show.

Nita Strauss has also appeared on WrestleMania in the past. She performed Shinsuke Nakamura's theme song live at WrestleMania 34. Additionally, WWE Evolution 2018 kicked off with Strauss and Lzzy Hale's hard-rock performance.

