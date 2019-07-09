NJPW/AEW News: Former WWE Superstar talks about Jon Moxley's popularity, possibility of a relationship between AEW and NJPW

Jon Moxley

What's the story?

New Japan Pro Wrestling star Lance Archer was recently in conversation with Wrestling Inc as part of their WINCLY podcast.

During the interview, the former WWE Superstar discussed a host of topics including the popularity of Jon Moxley and also shed some insight on the current relationship between All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

In case you didn't know...

Lance Archer made his Pro Wrestling debut in the year 2000 and in the initial stages of his career, Archer generally competed on the Texas Independent Circuit. In 2004, Archer was recruited by Impact Wrestling and worked for the company for almost five years before being eventually released from his contract in February of 2009.

Following his departure from Impact, Archer was signed by WWE, however, during his time with the company, the former NWA World Tag Team Champion had an underwhelming run with the promotion and was eventually released within his first year in the company.

Archer eventually made his way over to Japan where he started competing for Pro Wrestling NOAH and New Japan Pro Wrestling. During his time with both promotions, Archer usually worked as a tag team wrestler alongside Davey Boy Smith Jr. as part of the Killer Elite Squad which was part of the Suzuki Gun faction.

As part of KES, Archer and Smith won the IWGP, GHC, and NWA World Tag Team Championships.

The heart of the matter

While speaking on the WINCLY podcast, NJPW star Lance Archer gave his thoughts on Jon Moxley's popularity following his departure from WWE, as the former WWE star claimed that Moxley certainly has the hype going ever since he made the jump from WWE over to AEW and immediately was also announced for NJPW, as well.

"He's got the hype going and this business is the entertainment business and it's all about the hype. He's got that going and coming off that it was very well known he was leaving the other company. Some people were interested in seeing what was gonna happen as soon as that was over. Then he made an immediate impact at AEW and right after that he was announced for New Japan."

Archer was further asked about the possibility of a working relationship between AEW and NJPW. As per the former WWE star, it is a matter of "when" not "if", as he feels that a relationship with AEW would definitely be good for NJPW, but at the moment, NJPW is working with Ring of Honor.

Additionally, the Suzuki Gun member also pointed out stating that both Moxley and Jericho have worked for New Japan despite both of them being AEW guys, therefore one can't be sure of what the future holds in terms of cross-promotional events between AEW and NJPW.

"I think it would be good for the business but right now New Japan's relationship is with ROH, so that's our focus. Obviously Moxley and Jericho have worked with us and they are both AEW guys. So, you never know what the future holds for cross-promotional situations. I think it would only benefit everybody if and when that situation happens. But right now New Japan's relationship is with ROH and that's the focus and direction we're going.

What's next?

Lance Archer's next match in the on-going G1 Climax 29 will be against Bullet Club's Bad Luck Fale on the 14th of July.