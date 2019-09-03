NJPW/AEW News: Jon Moxley's return date revealed

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 285 // 03 Sep 2019, 02:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jon Moxley is back!

In the aftermath to the recently concluded Royal Quest event in the United Kingdom, New Japan Pro Wrestling has revealed the highly-awaited return of current IWGP United States Champion, Jon Moxley.

Jon Moxley's recent injury scare

Jon Moxley is currently on the back of his first G1 Climax Tournament where he ended up with 10 points in the B Block and picked up vital wins over the likes of Tomohiro Ishii, Shingo Takagi, and current IWGP Intercontinental Champion, Tetsuya Naito as well.

However, Moxley, who was scheduled to make his return to All Elite Wrestling following his tour in Japan, was set for a highly awaited clash against Kenny Omega at the recently concluded AEW: All Out pay-per-view. But Moxley had to eventually pull out from the tournament due to a staph infection in his elbow, and was thus replaced by PAC in his match against Kenny Omega.

MOX's return date revealed

New Japan Pro Wrestling has confirmed a recent set of high-profile and championship matches which are all set to take place at the upcoming Destruction tour and at the upcoming King of Pro Wrestling event.

As noted, Jon Moxley is also set to be on his way back to The Land of The Rising Sun, as he gets set to defend his IWGP US Championship against Juice Robinson in a No DQ match at King of Pro Wrestling, which takes place at the Ryogoku Kokugikan arena, the same arena where Moxley made his NJPW debut and won the IWGP US Championship from Robinson.

When is King of Pro Wrestling?

This year's NJPW: King of Pro Wrestling is set to take place on the 14th of October, 2019 and will be featuring the return of Moxley and several other notable New Japan stars including the likes of Kazuchika Okada, SANADA, and Will Ospreay.