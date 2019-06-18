NJPW/AEW News: Jon Moxley says he feels like a kid again heading into G1 Climax

The Death Rider has had an incredible month following AEW Double or Nothing

Jon Moxley has been on a roll since leaving the WWE, and recently managed to defeat Juice Robinson for the IWGP United States Championship. Unchained from his shackles, he looks like a new man nowadays, and he believes that has to do with his massive decision to leave WWE earlier in the year.

Just a few months ago, the WWE was trying to hold on to Dean Ambrose, one-third of their popular group, the Shield. All three members of the stable had incredible success once they went their separate ways, with all three men becoming Grand Slam Champions. Still, several things, including poor booking and horrible ideas from the creative team, left the former WWE Champion struggling.

In fact, he revealed recently that he'd planned to leave the company all the way back in July of last year, and once that decision was made, no amount of money was going to keep him around. This was about the art of professional wrestling and being able to perform in front of fans the way he felt was best.

A little more than a month after that and Jon Moxley shocked the wrestling world, appearing after the final match at AEW's Double or Nothing event, laying waste to Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega in the process. A few weeks later Moxley was crowned the new IWGP United States Champion.

TMZ Sports recently had a chance to speak to Jon Moxley, and the Death Rider had a lot to say about his newfound freedom outside of the WWE.

The last few weeks have been really great, just being a professional wrestler again. Just got back from Japan, two successful shows over there for NJPW. Friday night in Waterbury, Connecticut, Northeast Wrestling, I'll be making my return to the United States indies for the first time since 2011. I feel like I'm eighteen again. I just got back from Japan, and it's Monday, and I cannot wait for Friday. I'm like a little kid again.

Moxley also thanked all of his fans, those who found him in the WWE and prior, for following him to AEW and wherever else he goes.

Moxley definitely seems like a completely different person now. Whatever the future holds for him, it's clear that he's enjoying every single moment of it. And, as fans, that's something that we all want from the performers that we follow.

Moxley will take part in this year's G1 Climax, taking place between July 6th-August 12th. Besides that, he'll also face Kenny Omega at AEW's All Out event later this summer.