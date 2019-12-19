NJPW announces the rules for Jon Moxley's Texas Deathmatch at Wrestle Kingdom 14

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 19 Dec 2019, 14:12 IST SHARE

Moxley will be facing Lance Archer at WK 14

Prior to next month's historic Wrestle Kingdom 14 event, New Japan Pro Wrestling has officially announced the rules for the highly awaited Texas Deathmatch between Jon Moxley and Lance Archer.

Moxley, who made his triumphant return to New Japan recently, will be challenging for the IWGP United States Championship, the very same title that he was forced to vacate after being unable to make the trip to Japan due to Typhoon Hagibis.

As noted, the rules for the Texas Deathmatch between Moxley and Archer are as follows:

Clarification on the Texas Deathmatch rules between Jon Moxley and Lance Archer at the #njwk14 press conference.



-No Disqualifications

-No Pinfalls

-Victory by 10 count KO or submission only.



Watch Live: https://t.co/cyvBQWgdXO#njpw pic.twitter.com/JP2HAsyejx — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 19, 2019

Moxley's return to NJPW

On 8th December 2019, Moxley made his grand return to New Japan Pro Wrestling in the finals of the World Tag Leauge, as the former IWGP US Heavyweight Champion attacked Archer and Minoru Suzuki of Suzuki Gun. In doing so, Moxley made his intentions clear and challenged Archer to a title match at Wrestle Kingdom 14.

Having won the IWGP US Championship at this year's Best of Super Juniors finals, Moxley was scheduled to defend the championship against Juice Robinson at King of Pro Wrestling. However, due to Typhoon Hagibis, 'The Death Rider' was stripped off his title and up stepped Archer, who went on to defeat Juice in order to win the IWGP US Title.

Rules set for Texas Deathmatch at Wrestle Kingdom 14

At today's Wrestle Kingdom 14 Press Conference, the rules for Moxley's Texas Deathmatch against Archer were officially set and as seen, the match will indeed be under No DQ and No Pinfall circumstances and the bout can be won only via 10-count KO or submission only.

After recently competing in 'Lights Out' Deathmatch against Kenny Omega at AEW: Full Gear, Moxley is set for another gruesome contest when he steps into the ring against 'The American Psycho' come January 4th at the Tokyo Dome.