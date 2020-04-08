NJPW cancels more shows in response to coronavirus pandemic

The promotion have confirmed they're exploring the option of matches without fans

This latest announcement takes the number of cancelled NJPW shows past 20

New Japan Pro-Wrestling has today confirmed the cancellation of all events up until, and including, Wrestling Dontaku on May 3rd and 4th in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

NJPW has confirmed that further announcements should be expected as they monitor the situation, as well as confirming that they are exploring the possibility of presenting matches without fans in attendance.

In response to the continuing Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, and in light of state of emergency measures across Japan announced on April 7, New Japan Pro-Wrestling has arrived at the decision to cancel all events that were scheduled up to and including Wrestling Dontaku 2020 on May 3 & 4.

The promotion also issued an apology to the fans who were looking forward to the events, stating, "Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the disease. As eager as everyone at New Japan Pro-Wrestling is to return to the ring as soon as possible, the health and safety of our fans, wrestlers and staff, as well as society at large is our utmost concern."

With regards to presenting matches without fans in attendance, NJPW said they are "currently exploring" that possibility, and that it would only happen if staff and wrestler health and safety can be protected to the highest possible standard.

This recent announcement takes the total number of canceled NJPW shows past 20. Still, the promotion has confirmed that programs like the NJPW Together Project will continue to see wrestlers and staff come together to bring the best possible content to fans while we eagerly await the opportunity to entertain live crowds once more.