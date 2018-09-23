Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
NJPW: Destruction in Kobe Results, Winners, and Video Highlights (23rd September, 2018)

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
23 Sep 2018

Okada and Tanahashi wrestled each other to another spectacular match

Following two successful shows in Hiroshima and Beppu as part of this year's Destruction Tour, New Japan Pro Wrestling arrived at the legendary World Memorial Hall in Kobe in order to close out the final chapter for this year's Destruction Tour.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

With arch-rivals Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kazuchika Okada going head-to-head in the main event for the rights to headline next year's Wrestle Kingdom 13 show, it was almost certain that fans were once again in for yet another instant classic between two of NJPW's finest superstars.

Elsewhere on the card, former IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champions Bushi and Kushida battled it out in the co-main event of the evening, with the winner being guaranteed of a shot at the vacant IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Title at King of Pro Wrestling later this year.

Members from Suzuki Gun, Los Ingobernables de Japon, and CHAOS were also in action on a night full of surprises in Kobe.

#1 Yota Tsuji vs Yuya Uemura

The night started off with a fun singles match between two of NJPW's promising young lions as Yota Tsuji and Yuya Uemura started off proceedings with a time-limit draw after a fun back-and-forth contest between each other.

Despite a resilient effort from Tsuji, who at the closing stages of the match was seemingly on the verge of a massive win after applying a Full Crab but couldn't capitalize as the clock ran out.

Results: Yota Tsuji and Yuya Uemura wrestled each other to a time limit draw.

#2 Roppongi 3K vs Ren Narita and Shota Umino

A really fun contest between former two-time IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champions and two of the most promising young lions in the form of Narita and Umino.

As expected, the young lions did their best to put away the dynamic duo of Yoh and Sho but weren't able to contain with RPG 3K, as Yoh eventually pinned Narita with a Falcon Arrow for the three-count and the win.

Results: Roppongi 3K def. Ren Narita and Shota Umino


