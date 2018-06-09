NJPW: Dominion 6.9 Results (9 June, 2018)

Chris Jericho wins the IWGP IC Title, new IWGP Heavyweight Champion crowned and a lot more went down at Dominion.

Okada and Omega squared-off in the main event of the evening

NJPW: Dominion 6.9 was brilliant and quite arguably was the pay-per-view of 2018 so far. The Osaka-jo Hall event was headlined by two of NJPW’s current biggest stars in Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada, who squared-off in another classic IWGP Heavyweight Championship match.

Elsewhere on the card, former nine-time WWE Intercontinental Champion Chris Jericho was looking forward to becoming a 10-time Intercontinental Champion, when he squared-off in the co-main event of the evening against Tetsuya Naito.

The rest of the card also featured numerous title matches and some of the top competitors from both NJPW and around the world as well, including the much-awaited debut of The King of Lucha Libre, Rey Mysterio.

#1. Suzuki Gun (El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru) vs Roppongi 3K (Sho and YOH)- IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championships

Dominion 6.9 kicked-off with a big IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Title rematch between former champions Roppongi 3K, who went toe-to-toe with Suzuki Gun representatives El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru.

The Jr. Heavyweight Title matches are always fun to watch and this one was no different either, after a lot of back-and-forth exchange between the two teams, Suzuki Gun eventually used their signature heel tactics to retain their straps after Sho was hit with a Whiskey Bottle allowing Desperado to get the three count via a Roll-up pin.

Another successful title defense for Kanemaru and Despy, who will now look forward to a fresh set of challengers.

Result: El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru def. Roppongi 3K

#2. Juice Robinson and David Finlay vs CHAOS (Yoshi-Hashi and Jay White)

The on-going issues between Juice Robinson and IWGP US Heavyweight Champion Jay White have been growing and the two men finally had the chance to square off against one another in a tag team match from earlier today.

On this occasion, however, Robinson was the one who came out on top, when he surprisingly pinned White following The Blade Runner, in order to pick up a huge win.

Result: Juice Robinson and David Finlay def. CHAOS