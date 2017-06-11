NJPW Dominion results (6/11/2017): Okada vs. Omega II, Naito vs. Tanahashi

Could Okada and Omega top their all-time classic from Wrestle Kingdom 11?

by Harald Math Analysis 11 Jun 2017, 18:53 IST

Okada vs. Omega II headlined a stacked Dominion show

New Japan Pro Wrestling’s second biggest show of the year took place this evening in Osaka, featuring a number of huge rematches and a whole host of titles on the line. Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega was the scheduled main event, arguably the most anticipated professional wrestling match in recent memory.

Could the two men replicate the magic they conjured up at the Tokyo Dome in January? Could they top that Meltzer-rated 6-star match? Here are the full results and review from NJPW Dominion 6.11.

#1 David Finlay, Tomoyuki Oka & Shota Umino vs. Hirai Kawato, Katsuya Kitamura & Tetsuhiro Yagi

New Japan continues to pump out top quality young lions seemingly at will, but after a few years of imports, it is good to see such an abundance of native talent. David Finlay stood out like a sore thumb in this match as a result.

Finlay is in a difficult position right now, above the young lion level but getting dangerously close to spinning his wheels. Finlay picked up the win for his team, Tetsuhiro Yagi predictably taking the fall.

Result: David Finlay, Tomoyuki Oka & Shota Umino def. Hirai Kawato, Katsuya Kitamura & Tetsuhiro Yagi

#2 Jushin Thunder Liger, Manabu Nakanishi, Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Togi Makabe, Tiger Mask, Tiger Mask W & Yuji Nagata

The sheer depth of talent available to NJPW was on display in the opening match proper, as eight former champions did battle in eight-man tag team action. The match started hot, with Tiger Mask hitting Kojima with a Tiger Driver early on. The eight men worked a quick pace throughout, or at least as quick as age will allow.

It is a little frustrating to see Kota Ibushi used in these somewhat throwaway opening matches, but throwaway Ibushi is better than no Ibushi. Makabe hit the King Kong Knee Drop on Nakanishi for the win.

Result: Togi Makabe, Tiger Mask, Tiger Mask W & Yuji Nagata def. Satoshi Kojima, Jushin Thunder Liger, Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Manabu Nakanishi

#3 NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship Gauntlet match: Los Ingobernables de Japon [c] vs. CHAOS vs. Bullet Club vs. Suzuki-gun vs. Taguchi Japan

This was every bit a mess as you would expect, a match that was essentially wrestled on fast-forward. Bullet Club and CHAOS started things off, and Fale gave BC the advantage by getting rid of Ishii and Yano on the outside. YOSHI-HASHI managed to survive, however, allowing Yano to pin Yujiro after a low blow.

Suzuki-gun were up next, Zack Sabre Jr. joining the former IWGP Junior tag champions Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Taichi. Suzuki-gun quickly removed CHAOS, Sabre Jr. pinning Yano.

The fourth team out was the trio of Richochet, Ryusuke Taguchi and Juice Robinson, better known as Taguchi Japan. TJ advanced at the expense of Suzuki-gun after Juice pinned Taichi, meaning the match boiled down to Los Ingobernables vs. Taguchi Japan. Suzuki-gun weren’t finished, however, ZSJ putting Juice in the Octopus Hold following his team’s defeat.

The match boiled down to a brutal Tower of Doom spot, Ricochet getting utterly wiped out by SANADA. The champions retained their title after a thrilling conclusion, BUSHI hitting Taguchi with the MX for the 1-2-3.

Result: Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, SANADA & EVIL) def. Taguchi Japan, Suzuki-gun, CHAOS & Bullet Club

#4 IWGP Junior Tag Team Championship: Roppongi Vice [c] vs. The Young Bucks

The Young Bucks were looking to become six-time champions here. The Bucks utterly destroyed Romero early on, hitting Rocky with two apron powerbombs and effectively making this a handicap match. Romero fought his way back up the apron, only to receive another powerbomb for his troubles, but he was able to recover somewhat and enter the match.

The damage suffered early on was to be too much, however, and after displaying some incredible fighting spirit Romero could hold on no longer. Rocky tapped out to the Sharpshooter, and The Bucks are six-time champions.

Result: The Young Bucks def. Roppongi Vice to win the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships

#5 IWGP Tag Team Championship: War Machine [c] vs. Guerrillas of Destiny

More tag team gold was on the line next, as IWGP Tag Team Champions War Machine defended against former champs Guerrillas of Destiny. These two teams have some excellent chemistry, and War Machine seem like a team that were made for New Japan.

Some of the near falls towards the end of this match were remarkable, but it took a referee bump and a chair shot to dethrone Hanson and Raymond Rowe. Guerrillas of Destiny are your new IWGP Tag Team Champions.

Result: Guerrillas of Destiny def. War Machine to win the IWGP Tag Team Championships