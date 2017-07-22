NJPW G1 Climax 27 Results: Koraku, Tokyo (7/21/17)

G1 Climax 27 commences with the third night of action!

Courtesy: NJPW

NJPW's G1 Climax 27 proceeded on its third day with the A Block tournament matches as well as four non-tournament tag team matches with one of them being a huge 6-Man Tag Team Match between Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima, & Michael Elgin and the team of Gedo, Toru Yano, & Kazuchika Okada.

Non-Tournament Matches:

#1 EVIL & Hiromu Takahashi (with Daryl) vs. David Finlay & Juice Robinson

The thirds day of G1 Climax 27 started with an action-packed tag team bout between EVIL & Hiromu Takahashi and the team of David Finlay & Juice Robinson. EVIL and Juice took every chance to mock each other, setting up their upcoming tournament match. Both teams showed a lot of promise but EVIL ended all hope for the other team with a Banshee Muzzle on David Finlay and scored the victory.

Result: EVIL & Hiromu Takahashi def. David Finlay & Juice Robinson

#2 Taichi & Minoru Suzuki vs. BUSHI & SANADA.

Sanada and Minoru are set to have a tournament match on the next day of G1 Climax and we got a preview of what's to come in this tag match between the teams of Taichi & Minoru Suzuki and BUSHI & SANADA. Amidst the chaos and violence of the match, Taichi knocked BUSHI down with a mic stand and got the pin on him.

Result: Taichi & Minoru Suzuki def. BUSHI & SANADA.

#3 Yujiro Takahashi & Kenny Omega vs. Chase Owens & Tama Tonga.

The third match of the night saw Yujiro Takahashi & Kenny Omega take on Chase Owens & Tama Tonga. There was noticeable heat between Omega and Tonga, who are set to face each other in the fourth round of the tournament.

Things were very lighthearted in the first half of the match with, hugs, dancing and arm bars but that ended when Tama caught Omega's knee when the teams got serious. Yujiro got an easy pin after hitting Owens with the Pimp Juice. Things got nasty between Kenny and Tama with loads of pushing, shoving and trash talking which leaves much to be expected from their tournament match.

Result: Yujiro Takahashi & Kenny Omega def. Chase Owens & Tama Tonga.

#4 Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima, & Michael Elgin vs. Gedo, Toru Yano, & Kazuchika Okada.

The last non-tournament match of the night was average at best as Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima, & Michael Elgin took on Gedo, Toru Yano, & Kazuchika Okada. After a lot of back and forth, Tenzan locked Gedo in an anaconda vice and got a submission victory.

Result: Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima, & Michael Elgin def. Gedo, Toru Yano, & Kazuchika Okada via submission.

G1 Climax 27 Block A Tournament Matches:

#5 Hirooki Goto vs. Yuji Nagata.

The first tournament match of the night was Hirooki Goto vs. Yuji Nagata. The match got intense early after Goto smacked Nagata on the top of his head which made Nagata want to straight up murder Goto. Goto fought extremely hard and secured a victory after hitting Nagata with a GRT.

Result: Hirooki Goto def. Yuji Nagata.

#6 Tomohiro Ishii vs. Togi Makabe.

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Togi Makabe was next on the card and it instantly became the most physical match of the night. Ishii and Makabe ran at each other like charging bulls and proceeded to literally knock each other around for the next few minutes. Ishii had to put in a serious amount of effort before he hit Makabe with a brainbuster and got a pinfall.

Result: Tomohiro Ishii def. Togi Makabe.

#7 Kota Ibushi vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

The match between Kota Ibushi and Zack Sabre Jr. was what everyone was looking forward to for months and the two stars delivered one of the greatest NJPW matches of the year. This was orginally supposed to be the final of the Cruiserweight Classic before Ibushi decided to reject a

The match was very heavy on submissions, especially from Jack and the two men countered each other with ease. Ibushi countered a cross armbreaker bar into a powerbomb and emerged victorius.

Result: Kota Ibushi def. Zack Sabre Jr.

#8 Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Bad Luck Fale

Hiroshi Tanahashi faced Bad Luck Fale in the next tournament match for the night. Tanahashi proceeded to be dismantled by Fale as the match went on but Tanahashi wasn't one to back down. He performed two HFFs on Fale to the outside before the match ended in a count-out.

Result: Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Bad Luck Fale via count-out

#9 Tetsuya Naito vs. YOSHI-HASHI

The final match of the night saw YOSHI-HASHI face Tetsuya Naito. The match saw a flurry of moves and reversals, with YOSHI-HASHI kicking out of a Gloria and countering a Destino from Naito. YOSHI-HASHI got Naito into a Butterfly lock but he escaped and moments later kicked out of a Loose Explosion. YOSHI-HASHI went for the Karma but Naito go the better of him, countering it with two Destinos and a pinfall.

Result: Tetsuya Naito def. YOSHI-HASHI

