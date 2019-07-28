NJPW G1 Climax Night 10 Results: Moxley and Naito Get Crazy

Lauren Goodnight FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 690 // 28 Jul 2019, 21:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Image Courtesy: NJPW

Tonight, the lines between people who could possibly win the G1 Climax tournament and people who no longer had a chance to overtake the leader of each block were drawn. B-Block's leading score is from Jon Moxley, fka Dean Ambrose, who hasn't lost a match yet.

Tonight's main event was with Tetsuya Naito of Los Ingobernables de Japon and it was super fun! The opening tag matches won't be as detailed in these results articles now, because you came here for the main events!

G1 Climax is a yearly 19-night tournament held by NJPW (New Japan Pro Wrestling) to determine the most tenacious member of the roster. For the first time, all of the events will be available legally outside of Japan without a time delay via the NJPWWorld streaming service and with a delay on AXS TV.

There are two blocks with 10 fighters per block. Each fighter will have a match with every other fighter in their block, and they are awarded 2 points for a win, 1 for a draw, and none for a loss.

The highest scoring fighter from each block will face off at the Finale. Night 10 was a B-block night, opening as usual with the featured 4 short tag matches featuring the A-Block competitors.

Ren Narita vs. Yuya Uemura

When young lions (the dojo trainees in NJPW) go head to head, unhinged action is always involved. Their match was electric and the crowd loved them. I can't wait to see where these young men end up! Narita's strong showing during the G1's exhibition matches has set him above the rest.

Results: Ren Narita def. Yuya Uemura via pinfall

Kota Ibushi, Tomoaki Honma & Toa Henare vs. Bullet Club (Bad Luck Fale, Yujiro Takahashi & Chase Owens)

Advertisement

Bullet Club never fails to impress with their slimy wins. They keep rolling in, and Honma felt Takahashi's wrath tonight when he took the pinfall.

Results: Bullet Club (Bad Luck Fale, Yujiro Takahashi & Chase Owens) def Kota Ibushi, Tomoaki Honma & Toa Henare via pinfall

1 / 7 NEXT