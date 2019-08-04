NJPW G1 Climax Night 14: Moxley's Streak Dies, Naito Moves Forward

Image Courtesy: NJPW

Night 14 of the G1 Climax came fast on the heels of 13, ready to scorch the earth to outdo Night 13's energy.

Jon Moxley was set to clash with Jay White as their G1 Climax futures hung in the balance!

Toru Yano was ready to stomp on Tomohiro Ishii's dreams!

Tetsuya Naito and Shingo Takagi were the main event, ready to destroy the Osaka EDION Arena!

G1 Climax is a yearly 19-night tournament held by NJPW (New Japan Pro Wrestling) to determine the most tenacious member of the roster. For the first time, all of the events will be available legally outside of Japan without a time delay via the NJPWWorld streaming service and with a delay on AXS TV.

There are two blocks with 10 fighters per block. Each fighter will have a match with every other fighter in their block, and they are awarded 2 points for a win, 1 for a draw, and none for a loss.

The highest scoring fighter from each block will face off at the Finale. Night 14 was a B-Block night, opening as usual with 4 short feature tag matches featuring the A-Block competitors.

Toa Henare & Yuya Uemura vs. Shota Umino & Ren Narita

Henare was the only veteran in this match, and his young lion had a better W-L record than Umino. Narita and Henare went for each other with ferocity, and Narita showed his fighting spirit with every hit he took!

Uemura was tagged in and kept Narita grasping for his partner until Henare was ready to take his part. Once Narita tagged Umino in, Uemura got Umino in a brutal hold.

Narita was able to get back to the ring and double-team Uemura with Umino. Moments later, Henare failed to make it to the ring in time, and Umino kept Uemura down for the count.

Results: Shota Umino & Ren Narita def. Toa Henare & Yuya Uemura via pinfall

Los Ingobernables de Japon (SANADA, EVIL & BUSHI) vs. Suzuki-gun (Lance Archer, Zack Sabre Jr. & Minoru Suzuki)

The heelish Suzuki-gun members were antsy as LIJ headed to the ring with their intimidating masks and audience love. Archer however wasted no time throwing SANADA into a young lion outside of the ring.

SANADA took several hard strikes and Archer would have continued, but Suzuki and ZSJ had ideas too. Archer stood back, and his teammates locked SANADA into a double rest hold. Grinding his boots into SANADA, Archer refused to relent, but SANADA got his feet to connect with Archer's knee. He got up and over with a springboard, and both men tagged out.

EVIL and ZSJ reversed throws and holds until ZSJ got enough room to bring the brutal Suzuki to face BUSHI. LIJ triple-teamed Suzuki for a moment, but once they were alone, Suzuki and BUSHI were entertainingly matched. A Dutch style piledriver from Suzuki put BUSHI away.

Results: Suzuki-gun (Lance Archer, Zack Sabre Jr. & Minoru Suzuki) def. Los Ingobernables de Japon (SANADA, EVIL & BUSHI) via pinfall

