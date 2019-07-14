×
NJPW G1 Climax Night 2 Results (July 13, 2019): Jon Moxley makes G1 debut

Lauren Goodnight
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
281   //    14 Jul 2019, 02:24 IST

Image Courtesy: NJPW
Image Courtesy: NJPW

The G1 Climax is a yearly 19-night tournament held by NJPW (New Japan Pro Wrestling) to determine the most tenacious member of the roster. 

For the first time, all of the events will be available legally outside of Japan without a time delay via the NJPWWorld streaming service and with a delay on AXS TV. There are two blocks with 10 fighters per block.

Each fighter will have a match with every other fighter in their block, and they are awarded 2 points for a win, 1 for a draw, and none for a loss. The highest scoring fighter from each block will face off at the Finale. Night 2 was a B-block night, opening with 4 short tag matches. 

Kota Ibushi, Will Ospreay & Yuya Uemura vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, SANADA & EVIL)

Los Ingobernables de Japon intimidated the crowd in stunning gothic attire. Ibushi, Osprey, and Uemura had far more simple entrances but the crowd was strongly in that trio’s corner.  

Ibushi and EVIL traded strikes but Ibushi’s unrelenting kicks gave him the early advantage. Once Ibushi’s ankle became BUSHI’s target, the situation changed drastically. A dropkick and Busharooni kept Ibushi down long enough for SANADA to tag in and do some damage.  

EVIL kept Ibushi from tagging out, but he was unable to complete Darkness Falling, his finishing move. Ibushi tagged Osprey in as EVIL tagged SANADA. They took the fight into the air, and Osprey was able to foil BUSHI’s attempts to bring the pain and tag in Uemura. He then took multiple blows from all of Los Ingobernales but kicked out of BUSHI’s attempt to pin. That luck didn’t last long, and BUSHI next attempt was successful.

Result: Los Ingobernales de Japon defeated Kota Ibushi, Will Ospreay & Yuya Uemura via pinfall

Suzuki-gun (Lance Archer & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) vs. Bullet Club (Chase Owens & Bad Luck Fale)

Advertisement

Bullet Club entered with a calm dominant attitude, but calm had nothing to do with Archer’s entry whatsoever. Suzuki-gun’s first half feels unpredictable and violent from the outset. Archer fought Fale first, and their partners attacked their opponents mercilessly.  

Owens tagged in and took damage from Archer before fighting Kanemaru to a near-standstill. Archer and Fale fought the legal men and then each other, taking the scuffle outside of the ring. Owens and Kanemaru beat the 20-count to roll back into the ring, and a dropkick to Owens’ knee gave him the advantage.  

Once Archer and Fale began throwing the legal men around, Kanemaru spat whiskey into Fale’s eyes. Still, in quick order, he fell to Owens’ package piledriver. In his rage, Archer was happy to send a message: “Fale, everybody dies, including you.”  

Result: Bullet Club def. Suzuki-gun via pinfall

