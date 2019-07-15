NJPW G1 Climax Night 4 Results (July 15, 2019): Taichi's Iron Fingers from Hell

Image Courtesy: NJPW

Welcome to Night 4!

The G1 Climax is a yearly 19-night tournament held by NJPW (New Japan Pro Wrestling) to determine the most tenacious member of the roster. For the first time, all of the events will be available legally outside of Japan without a time delay via the NJPWWorld streaming service and with a delay on AXS TV.

There are two blocks with 10 fighters per block. Each fighter will have a match with every other fighter in their block, and they are awarded 2 points for a win, 1 for a draw, and none for a loss. The highest scoring fighter from each block will face off at the Finale. Night 4 was a B-block night, opening as usual with 4 short tag matches featuring the A-Block competitors.

Kota Ibushi, Jushin Thunder Liger & Shota Umino vs. Will Ospreay, Yota Tsuji & Yuya Uemura

Liger’s farewell series of matches have shown off the veteran performer’s classic moves, and we were treated to his submission holds as he and the Golden Star opened the show. The pair of young lions, Tsuji and Umino, soaked up damage with grace.

“Shooter” Umino surprised with new violent tendencies, shoving the ref as he made it clear he was Jon Moxley’s protege. Ibushi is skilled at communicating an opponent’s power to the viewer, and while Umino’s changes stood for themselves, the Golden Star took his time to showcase Tsuji’s brutality. Still, Ibushi didn’t waste much time making Tsuji tap out.

Result: Kota Ibushi & Jushin Thunder Liger def. Yota Tsuji & Shota Umino via submission

Tomoaki Honma, Toa Henare & Ren Narita vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon (EVIL, SANADA & BUSHI)

EVIL locked up with Narita first, feeling out his competition for the night. Honma and Henare are veterans with comedic techniques, but the members of LIJ kept them from laughing with teamwork.

Henare rallied, leaving Narita room to put SANADA into a hold. All three members of LIJ triple-teamed Narita, and BUSHI went high, finishing the young lion.

EVIL and SANADA will be facing off on Day 5, and they took a moment at the end of the match to let each other know they are in the tournament for themselves alone.

Result: Los Ingobernables de Japon (EVIL, SANADA & BUSHI) def. Tomoaki Honma, Toa Henare & Ren Narita via pinfall

