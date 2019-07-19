NJPW G1 Climax Night 6 Results: Moxley headlines the night

Image Courtesy: NJPW

Welcome back to the G1 Climax Tournament's Night 6! Tonight's event was driven by a enthusiastic crowd who remained heard throughout the night. Notice that I’ve slipped into a more conversational tone?

It’s because we’re going on this Tournament journey together, and I want to share my personal excitement over the matches with you. Click through for the results and my commentary, and as always don't forget to give me yours on Sportskeeda's Twitter!

G1 Climax is a yearly 19-night tournament held by NJPW (New Japan Pro Wrestling) to determine the most tenacious member of the roster. For the first time, all of the events will be available legally outside of Japan without a time delay via the NJPWWorld streaming service and with a delay on AXS TV.

There are two blocks with 10 fighters per block. Each fighter will have a match with every other fighter in their block, and they are awarded 2 points for a win, 1 for a draw, and none for a loss.

The highest scoring fighter from each block will face off at the Finale. Night 6 was a B-block night, opening as usual with the featured 4 short tag matches featuring the A-Block competitors.

Suzuki-gun (Zack Sabre Jr. and Yoshinobu Kanemaru) vs. Bullet Club (Bad Luck Fale and Chase Owens)

ZSJ has been throwing temper tantrums after his matches because he couldn’t seem to pick up any points in the tournament so far, so seeing him fight Fale and Owens felt natural.

He fought back against the massive Fale and crafty Owens, tagging Kanemaru in. Fale and Owens continued to run roughshod through Suzuki-gun, causing Kanemaru’s Suntory finisher to hit ZSJ.

Whiskey to the eyes is never a fun time, and the mistake cost Suzuki-gun the match. Fale pinned Kanemaru without fanfare.

Results: Bullet Club (Bad Luck Fale and Chase Owens) def. Suzuki-gun (Zack Sabre Jr. and Yoshinobu Kanemaru) via pinfall

Hiroshi Tanahashi and Tomoaki Honma vs. Suzuki-gun (Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki)

Being an NJPW ring attendant must be rough, everyone wants to kick one in the chest and show their dominance. Such is the life of a young lion in training!

The match began after Archer went for Tanahashi, and Suzuki took on Honma in the ring. Honma was fighting to win, but Suzuki trapped him in the ring ropes until the referee separated the two.

Archer didn’t stop kicking Tanahashi until it was obvious he wasn’t going anywhere on his own. But during that exchange, Suzuki choked Honma with a steel chair in the audience, and both men were left to beat the 20-count.

The Suzuki-gun faction members singled Honma out as he tried to tag Tanahashi into the match. However, Honma had just enough stamina to finally get Tanahashi into the ring, but Suzuki had the stamina to bring Archer in as well.

A dragon screw took some of Archer’s momentum, but Archer refused to give up. It was Honma’s turn to take Archer, and Tanahashi joined him to suplex Archer. Archer was happy to give both men a chokeslam and then deliver his Everybody Dies face claw finisher to Honma.

And those ring attendants? All of them, and the referee, took the victory beatings as Suzuki-gun faction left the ring.

Results: Suzuki-gun (Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki) def. Hiroshi Tanahashi and Tomoaki Honma via pinfall

