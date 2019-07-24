NJPW G1 Climax Night 8 Results: Naito Fights, Moxley Bites

Lauren Goodnight FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 339 // 24 Jul 2019, 20:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Image Courtesy: NJPW

It's time for Night 8 of the G1 Climax 29 from New Japan Pro Wrestling! You know what? Waking up at late o'clock is completely worth it when the reward is the G1 B-Block. (BARRICADE JOKE HERE)

G1 Climax is a yearly 19-night tournament held by NJPW (New Japan Pro Wrestling) to determine the most tenacious member of the roster. For the first time, all of the events will be available legally outside of Japan without a time delay via the NJPWWorld streaming service and with a delay on AXS TV.

There are two blocks with 10 fighters per block. Each fighter will have a match with every other fighter in their block, and they are awarded 2 points for a win, 1 for a draw, and none for a loss.

The highest scoring fighter from each block will face off at the Finale. Night 8 was a B-block night, opening as usual with the featured 4 short tag matches featuring the A-Block competitors.

Will Ospreay, Tomoaki Honma & Yuya Uemura vs. Bullet Club (Bad Luck Fale, Yujiro Takahashi & Chase Owens)

Takahashi, the Tokyo Pimp, was accompanied by one of his bunny girls, and there was one close-up that reminded me of Lacey Evans’ Extreme Rules extreme rump shot. That’s not important for the match but it was important for the entrance of Bullet Club.

Honma and Takakashi locked up multiple times, and Bullet Club threw Ospreay and Uemura into the barricades, steel chairs, and the VIP audience section. Owens tagged in against Honma and began chipping away at him by pressing his face and body into the ropes.

Owens tagged Fale in, who applied the Tonga Massage Parlour to Honma, walking on his back while holding the top rope. Takahashi followed Fale up, laying into Honma and starting a slap fight.

Once Owens was tagged in, Honma completed his Kokeshi move and tagged in Ospreay. The Aerial Assassin lost a day earlier in the tournament to a minor injury, so it’s great to see him in action tonight.

Advertisement

Ospreay came in hot, going straight for Owens, flying into Fale to stop his interference. Ospreay couldn’t finish his Stormbreaker finisher due to Fale breaking it up, leaving Owens to fail at a pinfall attempt on Ospreay.

The men traded kicks until Owens landed a slingshot EVD to give himself room to tag Takahashi in. That space allowed Ospreay to tag Uemura in, and the Tokyo Pimp’s pinfall attempt failed against the young lion when Honma broke it up.

Uemura showed he had a lot of fight in this match, but in the end, he was the one pinned after two more attempts by Takahashi.

Results: Bullet Club (Bad Luck Fale, Yujiro Takahashi & Chase Owens) def. Will Ospreay, Tomoaki Honma & Yuya Uemura via pinfall

Suzuki-gun (Zack Sabre Jr., Lance Archer & Minoru Suzuki) vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon (EVIL, SANADA & BUSHI)

No Suzuki-gun member was smiling as they approached the ring, anticipating Los Ingobernables de Japon’s smart offense. I love EVIL’s masks, and tonight, he's glowed a blood orange colour that kept me excited to watch him.

The fighting started far before the bell, and once it rang ZSJ was able to corner EVIL, countering his strong attacks with creative holds. Suzuki was happy to take a steel chair to BUSHI outside the ring.

EVIL stayed the legal man for LIJ while Archer tagged in to take EVIL down a peg. He tagged Suzuki next, who kept EVIL stunned for the next tag. ZSJ was so fast it was hard to track everything he did, but EVIL was able to suplex the submission specialist.

SANADA and Archer were in the ring next and when SANADA tried to drop Archer, Archer completed the Black Hole Slam, dropping SANADA. Suzuki and BUSHI were the legal men, however, and the moment they were back in the ring, Suzuki pinned BUSHI for the 3-count.

Results: Suzuki-gun (Zack Sabre Jr., Lance Archer & Minoru Suzuki) def. Los Ingobernables de Japon (EVIL, SANADA & BUSHI) via pinfall

1 / 7 NEXT