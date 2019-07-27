NJPW G1 Climax Night 9 results (July 27, 2019)

Image Courtesy: NJPW

Okada vs. KENTA was the main event, and each match built to it with grace and efficiency. Don't miss this one if possible, I had a fun time watching it from end to end. Some of the young lion ring attendants didn't get brutalized tonight, and I count that as a win for the LA DOJO group who serves that purpose currently.

G1 Climax is a yearly 19-night tournament held by NJPW (New Japan Pro Wrestling) to determine the most tenacious member of the roster. For the first time, all of the events will be available legally outside of Japan without a time delay via the NJPWWorld streaming service and with a delay on AXS TV.

There are two blocks with 10 fighters per block. Each fighter will have a match with every other fighter in their block, and they are awarded 2 points for a win, 1 for a draw, and none for a loss.

The highest scoring fighter from each block will face off at the Finale. Night 9 was a B-block night, opening as usual with the featured 4 short tag matches featuring the B-Block competitors.

Suzuki-gun (Taichi, Minoru Suzuki & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) vs. Jeff Cobb, Ren Narita & Yota Tsuji

Cobb's two young lions were a delight in this match, but the focus of the action was the scuffles outside the ring. Taichi used an umbrella on Cobb, and Suzuki ran through the beginners, tagging Kanemaru in for some softening up of the competition.

Taichi tagged in afterward, keeping Suzuki-gun dominant in the match. Still, a drop-kick from Narita gave him an opening to tag Cobb. Both Taichi and Cobb foiled each other's finishers and tagged out to Kanemaru and Tsuji.

Narita assisted Cobb's Spear by powerslamming Kanemaru. Tsuji wasn't able to take damage forever, however, and Kanemaru used his team's combined experience to pin Tsuji.

Results: Suzuki-gun (Taichi, Minoru Suzuki & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) def. Jeff Cobb, Ten Narita & Yota Tsuji via pinfall

Bullet Club (Jay White, Yujiro Takahashi & Chase Owens) vs. Juice Robinson, Tomoaki Honma & Toa Henare

Tokyo Pimp Takahashi came to the ring with one of his girls, who wasn't technically wearing any pants. That note aside, the two teams allowed each other to finish their entrances before locking up.

Goto, as usual, was ready to help Bullet Club overcome from outside the ring. Honma fought his way back from Takahashi and Owens' offense, but his Kokeshi finisher didn't connect with Takahashi.

He tagged Jay White, who dragged Takahashi into place for Owens to deliver some pain to Honma. Bullet Club stayed focused, continued to take Honma apart and keep him from his teammates.

A running Kokeshi got Honma the space to tag Robinson who laid into White. He refused to give an inch to the villainous White, but a half-inch that was given put White in place to tag Owens, who was met by Henare. Their quick bout left Henare stunned enough to be pinned by Owens.

Results: Bullet Club (Jay White, Yujiro Takahashi & Chase Owens) def. Juice Robinson, Tomoaki Honma & Toa Henare via pinfall

