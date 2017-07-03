NJPW G1 Special Night 2 Results: Omega crowned IWGP US champion, Young Bucks and Tanahashi retain

Results from the second night of NJPW G1 Special in the USA.

Omega was crowned the IWGP US champion

New Japan Pro Wrestling rolled out an action-filled second night of the ‘G1 Special in USA’. The night saw nine matches with the IWGP United States Championship match between Kenny Omega and Tomohiro Ishii headlining the show. Below are the results:

#1 Six-Man Tag Team Match: Kushida, Jushin Thunder Liger & David Finlay vs. The Tempura Boyz & Yoshi Tatsu

The night started with a six-man tag team match featuring Kushida, Liger, and Finlay in one team and Tempura Boyz and Yoshi Tatsu in the other. The crowd was firmly behind Liger and his team and the match marked a hot start to the show.

In the ending sequence, Tatsu and the Tempura Boyz were set up in submission holds. The match ended when Tatsu tapped up with Finlay getting credit.

Result: Kushida, Jushin Liger & David Finlay defeat Yoshi-Tatsu & The Tempura Boyz

#2 IWGP Title Tournament Semi-Final: Kenny Omega and Jay Lethal

The first semi-final of the IWGP Title Tournament saw Omega go up against Jay Lethal. Lethal had his ribbed bandaged and the injury was a huge plot point for the match. The superstars started cautiously in the initial stages and had a slow pace till the 10-minute mark.

The match then picked up when Omega landed some knees on Lethal. A few sequences later, another knee from Omega set up the one-winged Angel for the win.

Result: Kenny Omega defeats Jay Lethal by pin fall

#3 IWGP Title Tournament Semi-Final: Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Tomohiro Ishii

With a spot in the final up for grabs, Zack and Ishii delivered a brutal match. The head butts from Ishii and the holds from Zack stood out as the high points from the match which perfectly portrayed their contrasting styles.

At one point, Ishii seemed like he was going to tap out but ended up grabbing the ropes. Numerous sequences followed and finally, Ishii hit a brain buster to cover Zack and advance to the final.

Result: Tomohiro Ishii defeats Zack Sabre Jr. by pin fall

#4 Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito, Hiromu Takahashi, BUSHI, EVIL & SANADA vs. Jay White, Juice Robinson, Dragon Lee, Volador Jr. & Titan

As the match had numerous superstars involved, it had plenty of action. The CMLL stars showcased their high-flying skills throughout the contest. Sanada put in his vicious running kicks, while Juice Robinson also impressed.

The finishing sequence had all ten men involved and was chaotic, to say the least. White then picked up the win for his team with a flat-liner.

Result: Jay White, Dragon Lee, Juice Robinson, Titan & Volador Jr. defeat Los Ingobernables De Japon

#5 Six-man Tag Team Match: War Machine & Michael Elgin vs. Guerillas Of Destiny & Hangman Page w/Haku & Chase Owens

After his instant classic with Kenny Omega on the first day, Elgin teamed up with War Machine to face Guerillas of Destiny and Hangman Page on the second day. G.O.D was accompanied to the ring by WWE LEGEND Haku who wore a Bullet Club shirt.

The match saw all wrestlers get an equal amount of the limelight, and in the end, it was Hangman Page that got the pin after hitting the Rite of Passage on Rowe.

Result: Hangman Page & Guerillas of Destiny defeat War Machine & Michael Elgin