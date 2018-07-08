NJPW G1 Special Results July 7th 2018, Latest G1 Special Winners & Video Highlights

Omega and Cody squared-off in the main event

New Japan Pro Wrestling's inaugural show at the Cow Palace in San Fransisco as part of the G1 Specials in the US was definitely a huge success, considering the fact that NJPW, in general, has broken several records throughout the evening.

The night featured some of NJPW's top stars as former IWGP Heavyweight Champions Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tetsuya Naito and Jr. Heavyweight stars like Will Ospreay all featured on the card, alongside the likes of Suzuki Gun, Marty Scurll, and even the legendary King Haku.

In the main event of the evening, new IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega defended his championship belt for the first time against fellow Bullet Club stablemate Cody Rhodes.

#1. Bullet Club (Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Yujiro Takahashi, Chase Owens, and Haku) vs CHAOS (Sho, Yoh, Rocky Romero, Yoshi-Hashi, and Gedo)

The evening kick started with a huge 10-man tag team match as two of New Japan Pro Wrestling’s biggest factions went head-to-head against each other in a fun little opener. The legendary King Haku initially started-off things for The Bullet Club, whereas, it was Yoshi-Hashi who represented CHAOS in the opening stages of the contest as every single member of both factions had a fair share of in-ring action.

G1 SPECIAL IS UNDERWAY!

Our first match is a family affair! King Haku teams with sons @tama_tonga and @tangaloanjpw ! #G1USA is LIVE on @njpwworld now! (Non US)

Sign up Now▶︎ https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA pic.twitter.com/CIfqyu0fMA — njpwworld (@njpwworld) July 8, 2018

Things eventually boiled down to both Tonga and Gedo, as the former eventually hit the Gun Stun to pick up the win for The Bullet Club.

Result: Bullet Club def. CHAOS

#2. CHAOS (Toru Yano and Tomohiro Ishii) vs Suzuki Gun (Minoru Suzuki and Zack Sabre Jr.)

Tomohiro Ishii and Minoru Suzuki have been feuding for months now and the two men eventually engaged in yet another heated encounter on this occasion as well, following Ishii’s recent British Heavyweight Title loss to Suzuki in RevPro UK.

Yano, on the other hand, was very over with the crowd and used his hilarious shenanigans throughout the match. There were some stiff exchanges between Ishii and Suzuki, but once again it was Yano who played the vital role in this entire contest, as he eventually picked up the win in what was a very weird finish to a solid tag team match.

Result: CHAOS def. Suzuki Gun