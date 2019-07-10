NJPW history: A young Kenny Omega receives the classic Bullet Club treatment

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 107 // 10 Jul 2019, 04:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Bullet Club pose with Kenny Omega's prone body

The backstory

Months after the formation of the legendary Bullet Club faction, the group's originator Prince Devitt rose to an immense amount of success and was by far at the peak of his Pro-Wrestling career, as 'The Real Rock 'n' Rolla' became more confident and arrogant as ever.

With Devitt recruiting Bad Luck Fale, Karl Anderson, and Tama Tonga into the Bullet Club during the group's initial stages, the BC leader had the proper backing of his loyal stablemates as he headed into Best of the Super Juniors, 2013 tournament.

However, on his course to BOSJ glory, Devitt secured an impressive unbeaten run of 8 matches in the A Block, as he bested the likes of Ricochet, Alex Shelley, Jushin 'Thunder' Liger, and Rocky Romero on his way to the big finale. But in order to reach the final, Devitt had to overcome one final challenger in the form of a young Kenny Omega.

The Bullet Club puts Kenny Omega in his place

The 2013 edition of the Best of the Super Juniors featured several outside entrants, as competitors from CMLL, the American Independent scene, and Dragon Gate made their presence known in the annual NJPW tournament. Another promotion which was also represented at the 2013 BOSJ was non-other than popular Japanese promotion DDT, who sent Kenny Omega over to New Japan in order to compete in his third ever BOSJ.

Much like Devitt, Omega also had an outstanding run in the BOSJ but only reached the semi-finals, due to an unfortunate injury to Devitt's former tag team partner Ryusuke Taguchi. With Omega replacing Taguchi in the semis, the one half of the Golden Lovers was hoping to pull off a major upset against a confident Prince Devitt.

Devitt, beaming with swagger, made his way out to the ring on Fale's shoulders and as usual, was accompanied by Tama Tonga and Karl Anderson. As the bell rang, both Omega and Devitt got off to a quick start. From the initial stages, Omega had realized that he was pretty much on the back foot due to the numbers game and tried to even the odds when he got hold off a table. However, things didn't turn out the exact way he was hoping for and Omega eventually paid the price thanks to outside interference from Karl Anderson.

Back in the ring, both men hit each other with extremely hard-hitting offence before Omega once again placed Devitt on the table to the outside and tried for a moonsault through it. However, as soon as Omega leapt onto the top rope, Tama Tonga decided to intervene as he splashed water into Omega's face, allowing Anderson to hit a powerbomb on Omega on the ring apron.

With most of the damage being already done, Omega tried to get back into the contest with a valiant effort but isn't able to, as Devitt capitalized after connecting with the Bloody Sunday to win the contest. Following the match, the Bullet Club posed with the prone body of Omega, as Devitt advances to the finals of the BOSJ.

The aftermath

Following Prince Devitt's departure from the Bullet Club, AJ Styles became the frontrunner of the group and ironically enough, Omega also joined the faction in order to fill in for as the Jr. Heavyweight star of the Bullet Club, the same position which belonged to Devitt.