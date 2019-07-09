NJPW history: The Firing Squad is born and declare themselves as the true Bullet Club

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 351 // 09 Jul 2019, 16:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Firing Squad takes a stand!

The backstory

With the international stars of The Elite elevating the Bullet Club's success to the next level, two of the faction's most notable members in Kenny Omega and Cody Rhodes squared off in a highly awaited IWGP Heavyweight Title match at the G1 Special in San Fransisco.

Despite the Bullet Club being at their peak in terms of members and success, the main question was: will the faction ever back get back together on the same page or will Cody and Omega's dominant egos lead to the dissension of the group? On 7th July, 2018, we eventually found out the fate of The Bullet Club Civil War.

The Firing Squad

Having successfully marked his first defense of the IWGP Heavyweight Championship against Cody at the Cow Palace, Kenny Omega did his usual post-match ceremonies as he addressed the fans in San Fransisco and more importantly stated that everyone in life deserves a second chance, even Cody.

Shortly afterward, the Tongan trio of Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and King Haku appeared on the ramp and congratulated Omega on his win and also greeted The Young Bucks, only to blindside them soon after. The Tongan trio eventually revealed "B.C. Firing Squad" T-shirts and declared war on The Elite.

Marty Scurll and Adam Page soon came out to The Elite's rescue but suffered the same fate as Omega and The Bucks. Long term BC members Chase Owens and Yujiro Takahashi also made their way out in order to put a halt on the attack but the Tongans didn't bother and laid out all seven men in the ring.

Soon, Cody once again made his way back out to the ring and was offered a steel chair by the Firing Squad, hoping that 'The American Nightmare' would align himself with the BC OGs. Instead, Cody decided to hit Tama and Loa, only to be intervened by Haku, as the former IWGP US Champion also gets laid out.

As the Tongan trio made their way out, they officially declared themselves as the true Bullet Club, with Tama also making it clear that all of this was Omega's fault after-all.

The aftermath

Within the next few months, The Bullet Club Civil War took a toll and we never really had the chance of witnessing a proper conclusion to the feud. The Elite eventually announced their departure from The Bullet Club and started their own promotion called All Elite Wrestling.

The Bullet Club, meanwhile, has undergone a massive reconstruction with Jay White as the group's leader and with the likes of Jado, Gedo, and El Phantasmo joining the faction. July 7, 2019, also marked the one year of birth of The Firing Squad!