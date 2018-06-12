NJPW/Indie News: Final match cards for NJPW: Strong Style Evolved UK revealed

This promises to be another historic event for NJPW.

NJPW SSE UK promises to be another historic event

What’s the story?

The year 2018 has been really successful for New Japan Pro Wrestling so far and following the aftermath of the historic Dominion 6.9 event in Osaka, NJPW is now all set to fully focus on their international expansion, which has seen them organize several live shows outside of Japan.

As per confirmed by RevPro UK last night, several NJPW talents are now set to arrive in the United Kingdom for the upcoming RevPro/NJPW co-branded event Strong Style Evolved UK.

The Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship will be on the line when TOMOHIRO ISHII defends against MINORU SUZUKI

In case you didn’t know…

Earlier this year, NJPW hosted their first ever Strong Style Evolved show at the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California and the show was main- by two of the world's finest tag teams in The Young Bucks and The Golden Lovers, who battled each other in a 39-minute match that saw the duo of Omega and Ibushi come out on top in an astonishing win over the team of Matt and Nick Jackson. to a vented.

The heart of the matter

As noted, RevPro UK took it to their official social media sites last night in order to confirm the final match cards for the upcoming first-ever NJPW SSE: UK show, which takes place later next month.

Some of the biggest names from the current New Japan roster have been apparently confirmed to appear on the show, along with standout Independent wrestlers as well, who are all set two-night event in the UK. perform for the two

Below are the confirmed match cards for NJPW: Strong Style Evolved UK:

Night 1:

Shota Umino vs. Mystery Opponent

Bullet Club (Yujiro Takahashi and Taiji Ishimori) vs. Aussie Open (Kyle Fetcher and Mark Davis)

Suzuki Gun (Takashi Iizuka, Taichi, El Desperado) vs. CHAOS (‘Switchblade’ Jay White, Toru Yano, Gedo)

Tiger Mask vs. David Starr

Walter vs Yuji Nagata

Chris Brookes vs. Yoshi-Hashi

Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Will Ospreay

British Tag Team Championship match: Suzuki Gun (Minoru Suzuki and Zack Sabre Jr.) (c) vs. Chaos (Kazuchika Okada and Tomohiro Ishii)

Night 2:

Dan Duggan vs. Mystery Opponent (the same TBD opponent from Umino’s match on Night 1)

Shota Umino vs. Yugi Nagata

El Phantasmo vs. Taiji Ishimori vs. David Star vs. Tiger Mask

Suzuki Gun (Takashi Iizuka, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, El Desperado) vs. CHAOS (Yoshi-Hashi, Toru Yano, Gedo)

Walter vs. Yujiro Takahashi

‘Switchblade’ Jay White vs. Chris Brookes

Taichi vs. Will Ospreay

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Kazuchika Okada

Undisputed British Championship match: Tomohiro Ishii (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki

What’s next?

The NJPW SSEUK shows will take place on the 30th of June in Milton Keynes and the 1st of July in Altrincham, Greater Manchester.

Some of the biggest names from NJPW, such as the likes of former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada will compete in a Sakura Genesis rematch against Zack Sabre Jr. Whereas, ZSJ’s fellow Suzuki Gun stablemate Minoru Suzuki will finally get the chance to square-off in a much awaited match against Tomohiro Ishii.

