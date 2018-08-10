NJPW/Indie News: Kazuchika Okada set to make his debut for CMLL

Okada will be making his debut for CMLL

As officially confirmed by CMLL on their social media sites, New Japan Pro-Wrestling superstar and former IWGP Heavyweight Champion, Kazuchika Okada is now all set to make his debut for CMLL next week.

Kazuchika Okada is quite arguably the best Professional Wrestler on the planet today and having won the IWGP Heavyweight Title for a total of four times throughout his career, 'The Rainmaker' has definitely cemented his place as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time.

Okada, whose historic 720-day reign as IWGP Heavyweight Champion came to an end at Dominion 6.9, is currently on the verge of reaching yet another G1 Climax finals, later this month.

Billed as Mexico's number one wrestling promotion, Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (commonly known as CMLL) has recently made a historic announcement on their official Twitter handle, by confirming the grand news of the upcoming debut of Kazuchika Okada.

The news was initially confirmed by Japanese wrestling legend and current CMLL star Shigeo Okamura, by noting that CMLL had a few more big surprises up their sleeves after the recent return of Mexican wrestling legend L.A. Park.

However, it hasn't been specified if Okada will compete in a singles or a tag team match, upon his CMLL debut.

Kazuchika Okada will make his CMLL debut next week, on the 18th of August, to be precise. However, Okada's current focus is to win the on-going G1 Climax 28, where he is currently sitting in the third position on A Block with 12 points on board.

With Okada set to make his debut for CMLL, we can also guarantee on the fact that the Mexican promotion has now been taking full advantage of their working relationships with ROH and NJPW.