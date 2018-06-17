NJPW/Indie News: Kota Ibushi confirmed for All In

The Golden Star is All In.

Ibushi is All In

What’s the story?

As per recently confirmed on Twitter, New Japan Pro Wrestling standout Kota Ibushi has been confirmed to appear at Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks’ self-financed upcoming All In event, later this year.

Kota Ibushi is All In



September 1st pic.twitter.com/v6id7ql76i — All In (@ALL_IN_2018) June 15, 2018

In case you didn't know...

As per noted in 2017, Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks decided to organize a big wrestling event that will seat a total of 10,000 people and is likely to be the biggest Independent wrestling show of all time.

The initial reason why Rhodes and The Young Bucks decided to organize this self-financed event is due to a Twitter exchange between Rhodes and The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer, who had previously claimed that Cody’s home promotion Ring of Honor was not capable of selling out a 10,000 seat arena.

The heart of the matter

NJPW superstar Kota Ibushi is widely regarded as one of the best wrestling talents in the world of Professional Wrestling today and throughout the years, the former three-time IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion has also competed for some of the most notable wrestling promotions in the world, including the WWE as well, where Ibushi competed in the inaugural WWE Cruiserweight Classic Tournament.

Ibushi, who despite being a Freelancer for several years now, has been competing recently on a much regular basis for NJPW, where he is currently working as part of The Golden Lovers tag team alongside new IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega.

Ibushi’s inclusion at Cody Rhodes All In event definitely doesn’t come in as a surprise, given the fact that the likes of Omega, Okada, and the rest of The Bullet Club have all been confirmed to appear at the mega Independent show later in the year.

What’s next?

Cody Rhodes All In event is scheduled to take place on the 1st of September, 2018 at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois and so far only one match has been apparently confirmed for the show, with Rhodes currently being in contention to challenge for the NWA World Title during the event.

Elsewhere on the card, we can definitely expect Kenny Omega, Ibushi, and Okada along with the likes of top Independent stars in Tessa Blanchard, Chelsea Green, and Pentagon Jr. as well.

