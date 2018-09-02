NJPW/Indie News: Tama Tonga comments on his NJPW suspension and The Elite running All In

Tama Tonga will be keeping eyes on All In

What's the story?

Prior to the start to All In, Bullet Club OG Tama Tonga interacted with WrestleZone's Angel Garcia, where 'The Bad Boy' opened up regarding him heading back to New Japan Pro Wrestling following his suspension, the value of title belts and the one final message he had for The Elite ahead of All In.

In case you didn't know...

After initially forming The Firing Squad at The G1 Specials in San Francisco, former three-time IWGP Tag Team Champion Tama Tonga, alongside his fellow Bullet Club Firing Squad members have made it to the news for all the controversial reasons, thanks to their recently developed notorious behaviour in NJPW.

Throughout the entirety of the recently concluded G1 Climax Tournament, The Bullet Club's Firing Squad developed a very notorious reputation, all thanks to their regular interference in almost every single match in this year's G1 Climax.

The trio of Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Bad Luck Fale constantly made their presence felt in high stakes matches and caused an issue with almost every single member of the NJPW roster.

The heart of the matter

While interacting with WrestleZone, Tama Tonga discussed a host of topics and below are the highlights from the interview:

Tama on being suspended from NJPW:

Tama Tonga noted that his recent vacation was indeed a very expensive one, but 'The Bad Boy' has mostly been spending time with his family and been drinking cervezas. Tonga also added that he will be returning to work on Monday.

"That was an expensive vacation but I’m enjoying it. I’m spending time with my family drinking cervezas and I’m back to work on Monday."

On his goals in NJPW:

When asked about potentially challenging for a title, Tama didn't have much to say and simply stated that he doesn't care about a title belt and is here to make money.

"F*ck a title. I’m here to make money."

Tama Tonga's take on The Elite producing All In:

Once again, Tama didn't have much to say and went on to wish The Elite good luck ahead of All In.

"Good luck [laughs]"

What's next?

Tama Tonga is currently slated to challenge for the IWGP Tag Titles upon his return to NJPW, as he and his brother Tanga Loa will be challenging The Young Bucks at Fighting Spirit Unleashed.