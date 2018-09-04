Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
NJPW/Indie Wrestling News: Full line-up and first round matches announced for Rev Pro's British J Cup at Wrestling MediaCon

Daniel Wood
ANALYST
News
500   //    04 Sep 2018, 00:15 IST

The second British J Cup is heading to the UK
The second British J Cup is heading to the UK

What's the story?

Wrestling MediaCon in Manchester, England on the weekend on the 8th and 9th is set to be the second huge wrestling event to take place in September following ALL IN and the largest wrestling convention in the UK boasts a whole host of wrestling shows, panels and events including Rev Pro and NJPW's British J Cup.

In case you didn't know...

The first ever British J Cup, a cup and tournament held by top British promotion Rev Pro was contested between Will Ospreay, Tiger Mask, Marty Scurll, Josh Bodom, KUSHIDA, Kyle O'Reilly, Jushin Thunder Liger and Ryusuke Taguchi. It was Liger who emerged victorious and became the first ever holder of the British J Cup

The heart of the matter

Liger is now set to defend his title against a much larger field of wrestlers with Ryusuke Taguchi, Rocky Romero, Chris Ridgeway, Kyle Fletcher, Sho, Yoh, Kurtis Chapman, El Phantasmo, Rich Swann, Tiger Mack IV, Bandido, Dean Allmark, Flamita, David Starr and KUSHIDA

The first round matches have been announced and already the tournament is looking incredible, here they are

Kushida vs Chris Ridgeway
El Phantasmo vs Bandido
David Starr vs Tiger Mask
Sho vs Dean Allmark
Flamita vs Rich Swann
Rocky Romero vs Kurtis Chapman
Jushin Liger vs Kyle Fletcher
Yoh vs Ryusuke Taguchi

What's next?

If you're not sure about what's going to happen at this show, Rev Pro have kindly tweeted a small highlight reel from the competitors involved and it's exactly the kind of high-flying stuff you'd expect.

I'll be in attendance at Wrestling MediaCon and looking to bring you the latest on the British J Cup and all of the other exciting things taking place at the convention over the weekend. So, if you can't make it to Manchester, England for it, then don't worry! I've got your back.

Are you excited for the British J Cup at Wrestling MediaCon? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

