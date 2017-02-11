NJPW News: Lance Archer out with herniated disc, May undergo surgery this weekend

One-half of Killer Elite Squad is out injured for the foreseeable future.

Lance Archer (R) with Davey Boy Smoth Jr.

What’s the story?

Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting that NJPW star and one-half of Killer Eliter Squad, Lance Arche, is out with a herniated disc and is set to undergo surgery by Monday. Killer Elite Squad are a part of the Suzuki-Gun faction who made their return to New Japan Pro Wrestling the night after Wrestle Kingdom 11 at New Year’s Dash after their time at Pro Wrestling NOAH.

In case you didn’t know

Suzuki-Gun left New Japan for Pro Wrestling NOAH on the night after Wrestle Kingdom 9 in order to “take over” NOAH. After two years away, they made their NJPW return on January 5, 2017 and attacked members of the CHAOS faction.

Before his time in Japan, Vance Archer wrestled for TNA and WWE. In WWE, he wrestled under the name Vance Archer.

The heart of the matter

Killer Elite Squad are 2-time IWGP Tag-Team Champions and 2-time GHC Tag-Team Champions. Killer Elite Squad were supposed to challenge for the IWGP Tag-Team Championships later today at New Beginning In Osaka.

Archer revealed that he was having a pain in his lower back and could barely walk out of the NJPW show on February 7th.

What’s next

Archer will now undergo surgery by Monday. It is still unclear how long he will be out injured. With Archer now injured, he will be replaced by fellow Suzuki-Gun member, Takashi Iizuka.

Sportskeeda’s take

It’s unfortunate that Archer got injured this soon after Suzuki-Gun returned to New Japan. Killer Elite Squad and Suzuki-Gun are being pushed heavily now and Archer’s injury will definitely come as a blow, especially with Killer Elite Squad challenging for the IWGP Tag-Team Championships later today.

We wish him all the best for his recovery.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com