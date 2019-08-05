×
NJPW News: Amazing Red set for Super J-Cup debut 

Soumik D
CONTRIBUTOR
News
91   //    05 Aug 2019, 20:42 IST

Amazing Red is set to make his NJPW debut
Amazing Red is set to make his NJPW debut

What's the story?

New Japan Pro Wrestling has confirmed three more participants for this year's Super J-Cup, as Bushi, YOH, and the debuting Amazing Red are all confirmed to be a part of this year's tournament.

In case you didn't know...

Amazing Red, a man who has been in the Pro Wrestling industry for a staggering 21 years, is mostly known for his time at TNA where he was a former three-time X-Division Champion and a former one-time NWA World Tag Team Champion, as well.

Red is considered as one of the best high-fliers in the business and is also the founder of House of Glory wrestling school, where he also competes as a performer. In the early stages of his career, Red competed in Japan for All Japan Pro Wrestling.

The 37-year-old is also known for his work with Ring of Honor where he won the ROH World Tag Team Championships with AJ Styles.

The heart of the matter

Earlier this morning, NJPW confirmed another set of competitors for this year's Super J-Cup, as CHAOS representative YOH, LIJ member Bushi, and the debuting veteran Amazing Red have all been confirmed for the returning Super J-Cup.

Thus far, the likes of Sho, Taiji Ishimori, Ryusuke Taguchi, Caristico, and another debutant in the form of TJP have all been confirmed for this year's Super J-Cup. This will be the seventh edition of the Super J-Cup, as the tournament gets set for an emphatic return after three years.

Super J-Cup winners include the likes Kushida, Naomichi Marufuji, and Jushin 'Thunder' Liger.

What's next?

This year's Super J-Cup will feature wrestlers such as Sho, YOH, Bushi, former IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champions Taiji Ishimori, Dragon Lee and Ryusuke Taguchi. The likes of Caristico, TJP, and Amazing Red will be making their Super J-Cup debuts.

The Super J-Cup will be kicking off in Tacoma, Washington at the Temple Theater on August 22.

Tags:
NJPW Amazing Red
