NJPW News: Bad Luck Fale talks about the initial heat on The Bullet Club, Kenny Omega as the leader and the future of the faction

Bad Luck Fale is one of the two remaining OGs of The Bullet Club

New Japan Pro Wrestling star Bad Luck Fale was recently in a conversation with NJPWWorld.com and during the interview, the former IWGP Intercontinental Champion opened about the Bullet Club initial heat from the fans, Kenny Omega as the leader of the group, and what the future holds for The BC.

Current IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega first joined The Bullet Club back in 2014 as the group's main Jr. Heavyweight representative and following his affiliation with The Biz Cliz, Omega immediately went on to capture the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship.

At NJPW: New Year's Dash 2016, Omega alongside his fellow Bullet Club members in the likes of The Young Bucks, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, and Cody Hall, turned their backs on the former Bullet Club leader and IWGP Heavyweight Champion, AJ Styles, following Styles and Omega's victory over Yoshi-Hashi and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Following Styles' departure from The Bullet Club and NJPW, it was Kenny Omega's turn to sit at the top of the throne, as 'The Cleaner' eventually declared himself as the new leader of The Bullet Club and also formed BC subgroup, The Elite.

While speaking with NJPW, Bad Luck Fale spoke about a host of topics and below are the highlights from his interview: (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

If The Bullet Club had received any sort of heat from the fans:

According to Bad Luck Fale, the heat that was initially upon The Bullet Club wasn't racial because foreign competitors usually have a tough time in Japan and it doesn't matter if one speaks Japanese or not, because for the gaijins it is usually an upward battle. Therefore, the heat on The Bullet Club was completely based on pure wrestling.

"No, the heat wasn't racial. Foreigners always have a tough time in Japan. Doesn't matter if you speak Japanese or if you have family members here, it's always an upward battle … the heat that we got was purely wrestling. The passion and the drama that we had and the people had for pro wrestling."

Kenny Omega as the leader of The Bullet Club:

As per Bad Luck Fale's claims, he feels that blaming Kenny Omega is definitely not the right call because Omega is the type of competitor who likes to focus on himself and therefore took The Bullet Club to a direction he felt was right. However, at the same time, Omega's choices were completely against what The BC has been building for years and it definitely felt like the brotherhood within the faction just wasn't there anymore.

"I don't blame Kenny. He's used to focusing on himself, and he took things in a direction that he believed was right. At the same time though, it went against what we had been building for years. It felt like what we had wasn't there anymore. That brotherhood wasn't there anymore."

Bullet Club coming back together as one group:

The Underboss currently feels that there is no way The Bullet Club will be reuniting and is going to be on the same page anytime soon, because, as of right now, Fale and the rest of The OGs have a completely different viewpoint for the future of The Bullet Club.

"I don't think that we're ever going to come back together. Our views of how to take the group forward are too different at this point. The end goal for me is to still be here in ten years. Whatever happens to the Club, it's not something I really think about. The end goal is for us to work together and still be here in another five, ten years from now."

As of right now, The Bullet Club Firing Squad's current focus is to recruit more members for the faction, as they are gear themselves up for a war against The Bullet Club Elite.