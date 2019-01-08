NJPW News: Bullet Club member re-signs with New Japan Pro Wrestling

NJPW finally gets some good talent news

What's the story?

Following the recently announced departures of Kenny Omega and KUSHIDA from New Japan Pro Wrestling, the company finally managed to re-sign a top talent as Bullet Club member Chase Owens has announced he will be sticking with NJPW.

In case you didn't know...

There are quite a few NJPW fans a little worried at the moment. In the past day alone the company has managed to lose two of it's biggest stars in Kenny Omega and KUSHIDA, both of whom have chosen to depart the promotion.

NJPW hasn't been hit this hard all at the one time since AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson all left the company at the same time in January 2016.

The re-signing of the Bullet Club's Chase Owens comes for the company and its fans at a good time. The former 3-time NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion joined NJPW in 2014 and has been a member of the Bullet Club since 2015.

The heart of the matter

Chase Owens made the official announcement himself on Twitter on Monday about re-signing with NJPW. Chase Owens had been another name fans had questioned if he would part ways with NJPW in order to join up with the new All Elite Wrestling promotion. The Bullet Club member Tweeted the following on re-signing with NJPW:

Happy to announce I have signed contract with njpw. #packagedrivereveryone2019 — chase owens (@realchaseowens) January 7, 2019

What's next?

With NJPW's declining roster and Chase pledging his allegiance, we could possibly see an even more handsome push for the former 3-time NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion.

Owens may be in line for a feud with Toru Yano, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Togi Makabe, as he aided Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Ishimori in retaining the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Titles against them at NJPW New Year Dash over the weekend.

Who do you think will be the face of the company after Kenny Omega's departure? Let us know in the comments below.

