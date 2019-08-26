NJPW News: Bullet Club star to challenge for Tetsuya Naito's IWGP Intercontinental Championship

Tetsuya Naito is the current IWGP IC Champion

As confirmed by New Japan Pro Wrestling on Twitter earlier today, Tetsuya Naito will be defending the IWGP Intercontinental Championship against Bullet Club's Jay White at this year's Destruction in Kobe event.

When did Tetsuya Naito win the IWGP Intercontinental Championship?

At this year's Wrestle Kingdom 13 event, Tetsuya Naito became a three-time IWGP Intercontinental Champion when he defeated Chris Jericho to win the title. The following night at New Year's Dash, Naito was attacked by Suzuki Gun's Taichi and this eventually led to a title match between the two. At New Beginning in Sapporo, Naito defeated Taichi to retain his title.

At the G1 Supercard, Naito was defeated by Kota Ibushi for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship but at Dominion 6.9, the Los Ingobernables de Japon leader regained the IWGP Intercontinental Championship from Ibushi to became a four-time champion.

Tetsuya Naito vs Jay White at Destruction in Kobe

At the recently concluded G1 Climax 29 tournament, Jay White dramatically defeated current IWGP Intercontinental Champion, Tetsuya Naito in the final B Block match to advance to the G1 29 finals against Kota Ibushi. Despite failing to win the G1 Climax, White definitely earned himself a shot at the IWGP IC Title following his pinfall win over The Ungovernable.

On the final night of the Super J-Cup at the Walter Pyramid in California, White made his intentions clear when he took to the microphone following a tag team match between Bullet Club (Jay White and Taiji Ishimori) and Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito and Bushi) and asked for a shot at the IWGP Intercontinental Championship.

The other match announced for the event is a 10-man tag team match celebrating the 35 years of Yuji Nagata, who will be teaming with Manabu Nakanishi, Satoshi Kojima, Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Jushin Thunder Liger to face The Bullet Club team of Tanga Loa, Tama Tonga, Bad Luck Fale, Yujiro Takahashi, and Jado.

Intercontinental Championship match signed for DESTRUCTION in KOBE!



Jay White to challenge Tetsuya Naito in Kobe World Hall September 22!



When is Destruction in Kobe?

Destruction in Kobe will be taking place on the 22nd of September and will be headlined by Jay White, as Switchblade challenges for Tetsuya Naito's IWGP Intercontinental Championship.