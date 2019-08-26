NJPW News: Bullet Club star wins the Super J-Cup 2019, challenges Jushin Liger to a match at Wrestle Kingdom 14 [Spoilers]

El Phantasmo wearing the Super J-Cup jacket and with the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship

New Japan Pro Wrestling's seventh Super J-Cup concluded at the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California, as Bullet Club's El Phantasmo won the tournament by defeating Dragon Lee in the final.

What is Super J-Cup?

The Super J-Cup is a tournament hosted by New Japan Pro Wrestling featuring junior heavyweight wrestlers from all over the world, including wrestlers representing promotions such as NJPW, Lucha Libre AAA, CMLL, and Ring of Honor.

The tournament was initiated by legendary Japanese Jr. Heavyweight wrestler Jushin 'Thunder' Liger, who has won the tournament on two different occasions.

The first Super J-Cup was held in the year 1994 and was won by the Wild Pegasus. Former winners include the likes of Naomichi Marufuji (who has won the tournament on two occasions) and Kushida, who won the Super J-Cup in 2016.

Super J-Cup 2019

This year's NJPW: Super J-Cup featured 16 wrestlers from across NJPW, ROH, CMLL, and the LA Dojo, as well. The likes of El Phantasmo, Robbie Eagles, Taiji Ishimori, Dragon Lee, and current IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion, Will Ospreay among other notable names were all a part of this year's Super J-Cup line-up.

On course to the final, ELP defeated the likes of Eagles, the debutant TJP, and Will Ospreay in the semis. Whereas Lee bested the likes of Yoh, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Caristico in the semis.

In the final of the 2019 Super J-Cup, current RevPro British Cruiserweight Champion and one half of the current IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion, El Phantasmo defeated former IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion, Dragon Lee in a 25-minute thriller in the final match of the tournament.

El Phantasmo & Dragon Lee kist put on a bloody classic in the Super J Cup finals. #NJPW pic.twitter.com/OPWVDFwh3z — Mikey (@itchyyypanda) August 26, 2019

Following the match, Phantasmo kicked the Super J-Cup trophy to the ground and also challenged Jushin 'Thunder' Liger to a match at the upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 14 event.

What's next for ELP?

As of now, ELP is scheduled for a tag team match at the upcoming Royal Quest event, where he is set to team up with Taiji Ishimori and face the duo of Robbie Eagles and Will Ospreay. The night before, Phantasmo will be defending the RevPro Cruiserweight Championship against Michael Oku at RevPro: Summer Sizzler.