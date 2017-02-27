NJPW News: Bullet Club talk about their worst matches, who they want to join Bullet Club and more

Omega, Cole, Cody and The Bucks gave an exclusive YouTube Q&A before Honor Rising with interesting results.

27 Feb 2017

The gaijin stable took the time out to speak to their fans

What’s the story?

After night one of the New Japan Pro Wresting and Ring Honor co-produced show Honor Rising this past Sunday, members of Bullet Club took to YouTube to partake in a Question & Answer session with fans.

Kenny Omega, Adam Cole, Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks were in front of the cameras, with fans asking them a wide variety of questions including what their worst matches were, who they would like to join Bullet Club and more.

In case you didn’t know...

Despite the faction taking somewhat of a backseat in New Japan, Bullet Club remains as popular as ever with both Japanese and international fans of the company, and the five men involved in the Q&A are undoubtedly the key members of the gaijin stable.

Omega and Cole are frequently talked about as being future WWE stars, The Young Bucks are considered the best tag team on the planet and ‘The American Nightmare’ Cody Rhodes has spent the last half a year reinvigorating his career on the independent scene.

The full video of the Q&A can be seen below:

The heart of the matter

When asked about the worst matches of their careers, The Bucks were quick to respond with a reference to a three-way tag match in Ring of Honor against Roppongi Vice (Beretta and Rocky Romero) and The All-Night Express (Kenny King and Rhett Titus).

Nick mentions that going into the match, he had a broken rib and Matt had a broken hand, and the duo (along with RPG Vice) were just coming off a 30-day tour with New Japan.

Adam Cole said that the worst match of his career was his first dark match for the same company, a match that was supposed to go six minutes but went over time, leading to Dark City Fight Club coming out to wreck shop.

After the match, Cole said that he had promised himself never to work for Ring of Honor again, before going on to become the only three-time ROH World Champion in history.

As for who the group would like to see join Bullet Club, one name stands out. Both The Bucks and Kenny Omega said that their ideal member would be none other than ‘Hollywood’ Hulk Hogan, with Matt going on to state that there were actually talks about bringing Hogan into the company at one point last year.

The quintet also stated that the only other individual who could possibly find their way into Bullet Club would be none other than CM Punk.

What’s next?

Bullet Club followed up the Q&A with a mixed night at Honor Rising night one.

The Bucks were defeated by War Machine and Cody was unsuccessful teaming with Hangman Page against Katsuyori Shibata, but Omega and Cole were able to pull a victory out of the bag in the main event against The Briscoe Brothers.

There was plenty of tension in the post-match promo however, and a showdown between Omega and Cole may well be inevitable.

Sportskeeda’s take

Live Q&A sessions are always entertaining to watch, and there aren’t many more candid speakers in professional wrestling than the core members of Bullet Club.

The group is an interesting mix of independent experience, Japanese stardom and pro wrestling royalty, and whilst their comments about their worst matches are interesting, it is the mention of Punk that arguably intrigues the most.

Could the Straight Edge Superstar find his way into Biz Cliz? Never say never in professional wrestling.

