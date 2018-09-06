NJPW News: Cody Rhodes is on the verge of becoming a historic double champion

Cody Rhodes following his NWA Title win

What's the story?

New NWA World Heavyweight Champion Cody Rhodes is at the top of the world right now, following the conclusion of the inaugural All In pay-per-view and his historic title win as well.

The American Nightmare, however, now has the opportunity to create further history by becoming a double champion.

In case you didn't know...

At the recently concluded All In pay-per-view, Cody Rhodes won the NWA World Heavyweight Championship off former champion Nick Aldis, defeating him in a classic back-and-forth match at The Sears Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Following his departure from the WWE in 2016, this was Rhodes' second ever World Title win after previously having won the Ring of Honor World Championship at ROH: Best in the World in 2016.

The heart of the matter

During this year's G1 Climax 28 Finals, Cody Rhodes initially laid out the challenge to current IWGP US Heavyweight Champion Juice Robinson and asked the former WWE star to put his title on the line against The American Nightmare in the near future.

New Japan Pro Wrestling eventually went on to confirm a title bout between the two men for their upcoming show in the United States of America, billed as Fighting Spirit Unleashed. This match will also mark Juice's first IWGP US Title defense and will be the fifth meeting between him and Cody, who in his NJPW debut defeated Robinson at Wrestle Kingdom 11.

Cody, following his NWA World Title win, is now on the verge of becoming a double champion as he could very well be the first man to hold both the NWA and IWGP US Title at the same time. And in order to hype up his match against Juice, Cody also went on to share this following poster via his official Instagram handle.

What's next?

Cody Rhodes and Juice Robinson are scheduled to square-off at NJPW: Fighting Spirit Unleashed, which takes place on the 30th of September at Long Beach, California.