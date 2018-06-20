NJPW News: Cody Rhodes on NJPW possibly hosting a full tour of the US

'The American Nightmare' offers some solid advice to New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Soumik Datta ANALYST News 20 Jun 2018, 16:41 IST 287 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Cody Rhodes is one of the most prominent members of The Bullet Club

What’s the story?

During a recent media call, Cageside Seats spoke with top Ring of Honor superstar Cody Rhodes about New Japan Pro Wrestling possibly expanding their growth in the United States of America and what the promotion could possibly do to ensure a successful tour of the US.

In case you didn’t know…

Former WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes is arguably the hottest Independent superstar in the world of Professional Wrestling today and ever since his departure from WWE a couple of years ago, Cody has signed with top American promotion Ring of Honor Wrestling and has also made his debut for NJPW.

Cody, following his WWE exit, has subsequently also joined the most popular faction in the Pro Wrestling business today-- The Bullet Club, and in 2017, ‘The American Nightmare’ also became the first member from The Rhodes Family—after the late-great Dusty Rhodes—to win a World Championship, when he captured the ROH World Title.

The heart of the matter

According to Cody, he currently feels that the next time NJPW hits the US, they should definitely focus on expanding their product in the states by touring places like Los Angeles and New York, and this could eventually prove out to be the first step for NJPW to consistently see what they’re capable of doing in USA.

Additionally, Cody also claimed that these NJPW US Tours should only focus on Japanese talent and Japanese stars and there is definitely no need for the promotion to decorate these shows with American talent. (H/T: Ringside News)

“The next time you come over, if you’re NJPW, you should make a tour of it. When I say a tour, I mean, let’s hit Los Angeles, let’s hit New York, let’s grow a pair — which they have — and make a run of all the ‘A’ markets and see how you do. That might be the first step into seeing what you can do consistently in the United States. I think, next time, make a tour of it. They won’t, but it’d be really cool if they did. It may take some time, but I think if you hit all the ‘A’ markets you’re going to sell out or come close to it everywhere you go. And I think it’s also real important that you give them New Japan Pro Wrestling, don’t dress it up with something that they might be comfortable with … you don’t have to decorate it with American stars. What’s got them to where they are is the Japanese talent and Japanese stars.”

What’s next?

Cody Rhodes is currently focused on his upcoming ROH World Title match at ROH: Best in the World against Marty Scurll and Dalton Castle.

On the other hand, Rhodes is also prepared to host the inaugural All In event on the 1st of September.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.