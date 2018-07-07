NJPW News: Cody Rhodes reveals why he went back to his old hairstyle

Cody has gone back to his old hairstyle

What’s the story?

During today’s NJPW G1 Special Press Conference, Wrestling Inc had the privilege of interacting with ‘The American Nightmare’ Cody Rhodes ahead of his big IWGP Heavyweight Title match against Kenny Omega and during the interaction, Cody revealed why he decided to drop his blonde hair and switch back to his old hairstyle.

In case you didn’t know…

Cody Rhodes initially debuted a new look way back in December of 2017 during his initial reign as Ring of Honor World Champion and we also got our first glimpse at Cody’s new hairstyle during his title defense against Dalton Castle at ROH: Final Battle.

In addition, it is somewhat safe to assume that Cody’s blonde hairstyle certainly did remind all of us of his late great father Dusty Rhodes and his brother and fellow Professional Wrestler Goldust as well.

The heart of the matter

While interacting with the media at NJPW’s G1 Special Press Conference in San Francisco, Cody Rhodes was seen sporting a new and different look, as he apparently went back to his old hairstyle and dropped the heel-ish blonde look.

.@CodyRhodes revealed that the blonde locks are gone because of an acting gig #G1USA pic.twitter.com/bNSvipwu19 — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) July 6, 2018

During the conference, the American Nightmare was eventually asked by Wrestling Inc about his new hairstyle and the reason behind the change, to which Cody responded by stating that he seemingly got called to do a brand new TV show and is also looking forward to breaking that news very soon.

Additionally, Cody also noted that the TV show apparently won’t be affecting his wrestling dates at all, which means he will now have the chance to work on both ends and will continue to perform inside the squared circle simultaneously as well. (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

"I got called to do a TV show, hopefully we can break that news soon," Rhodes said. "It doesn't affect my wrestling dates at all, which means I'll be burning things at both ends, but production is going to fly me to every show I had on the books. I'm not missing a damn thing. It's exactly the type of career I was looking into. I was looking at my two-year plan yesterday for what I want, maybe move into a feature length film, but also keep everything I have with wrestling, because if I lose the wrestling part of my identity then I don't have a clue who I am anymore. I'm very happy about it, but they said no on the blonde."

What’s next?

Cody Rhodes will challenge his fellow Bullet Club stablemate Kenny Omega for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship later this week at the Cow Palace in San Francisco.

