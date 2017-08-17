NJPW News: Dave Meltzer's ratings for Okada-Omega 3 disclosed

17 Aug 2017

The G1 Climax tournament last weekend saw the conclusion of the trilogy between IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada and IWGP United States Champion, 'The Cleaner' Kenny Omega.

Dave Meltzer from Wrestling Observer has rated the match a solid six stars, yet again.

Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada first met in the main event of Wrestle Kingdom 11, where they wrestled a classic as Okada went over, that scored 6 stars on Dave Meltzer's scale of rating matches.

They met again at NJPW Dominion in Osaka, in a clash that went to a 60-minute draw, and scored 6.25 stars on Meltzer's scale.

The world tuned in to watch the third clash between these two men who've redefined the art of sports entertainment, and the results were off the charts!

Okada and Omega met on the final day of the G1 Climax tournament, right before the finals. They wrestled the shortest match in their trilogy, at only 24 minutes in length.

Kenny Omega avenged his loss by picking up the big win with a One Winged Angel. The match garnered much praise from Meltzer who said that it was superior to the trilogy of matches between Ric Flair and Ricky Steamboat.

It was enough to score 6 stars, the highest in the tournament. The finals of the tournament saw Naito and Omega in the main event score 5.75 stars as well!

As it stands now, the IWGP Champion Kazuchika Okada faces the winner of the G1 Climax, Tetsuya Naito in the main event of Wrestle Kingdom in January.

There is always hyperbole where Meltzer is concerned, but that does not take away from this amazing trilogy, that truly redefined professional wrestling.

We are lucky to be in an era where we get to witness Okada and Omega create art, as fans. Years later, fans will look back at this period as the golden era of wrestling!