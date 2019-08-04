×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NJPW News: Former IWGP Heavyweight Champion hands Jon Moxley his first pinfall loss since leaving WWE

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
News
388   //    04 Aug 2019, 16:44 IST

Jon Moxley has suffered his first pinfall defeat in NJPW
Jon Moxley has suffered his first pinfall defeat in NJPW

What's the story?

On night fourteen of the on-going G1 Climax 29, Jon Moxley suffered his first pinfall loss in New Japan Pro Wrestling at the hands of former IWGP Heavyweight Champion, Jay White. As a matter of fact, this was Moxley's first pinfall loss since departing from WWE following WrestleMania 35.

In case you didn't know...

Jon Moxley made his New Japan Pro Wrestling debut at this year's Best of the Super Juniors 2019 finale when he defeated Juice Robinson to win the IWGP US Championship. Following his win over Juice, Moxley defeated young lion Shota Umino at Dominion and also announced his entry into this year's G1 Climax.

The heart of the matter

Heading into tonight's G1 Climax 29 action, IWGP US Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley had suffered his first loss in NJPW when he was defeated by 'The Sublime Master' Toru Yano in classic Toru Yano fashion.

Despite still being at the top of B Block with 10 points on board, Moxley was determined to put on a brutal beating on Bullet Club's Jay White. Arguably two of New Japan's biggest gaijin stars today, Moxley and White had another insane G1 29 match with 'The Knife Pervert' coming out on top after securing the pinfall win over 'The Death Rider'.

This was Moxley's first-ever pinfall loss since leaving WWE and it certainly came after a lot of Bullet Club shenanigans, thanks to the outside interference of Gedo and his brass knuckles.

What's next?

With Jon Moxley suffering two back-to-back losses in the G1 Climax, the IWGP US Champion now shifts his focus towards his next opponent, that is, Hirooki Goto, who also sits at 8 points following his win over Jeff Cobb.

As far as Jay White is concerned, Bullet Club's Switchblade now moves to 8 points with 4 back-to-back wins in a row, as he hopes to top B Block following a crucial win over Jon Moxley.

Tags:
NJPW Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley) Jay White
Advertisement
NJPW News: Jon Moxley suffers first defeat since leaving WWE
RELATED STORY
AEW/NJPW News: Jon Moxley wins his first title after leaving WWE 
RELATED STORY
NJPW News: Jon Moxley posts an interesting photo featuring Kazuchika Okada and former WWE star
RELATED STORY
5 Dream opponents for Jon Moxley in NJPW
RELATED STORY
NJPW News: Jon Moxley reveals his future plans for the promotion
RELATED STORY
NJPW News: Jon Moxley thanks the NJPW Universe and issues warning to Juice Robinson after historic IWGP US Title win
RELATED STORY
AEW/NJPW News: Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho challenged by top NJPW star 
RELATED STORY
NJPW News: Jon Moxley assaults reporters backstage at G1 Climax
RELATED STORY
Pro Wrestling News: Jon Moxley confirmed to face former Superstar who left WWE in 2015
RELATED STORY
NJPW News: Jon Moxley starts his G1 Climax 29 with a huge win
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us