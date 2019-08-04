NJPW News: Former IWGP Heavyweight Champion hands Jon Moxley his first pinfall loss since leaving WWE

Jon Moxley has suffered his first pinfall defeat in NJPW

What's the story?

On night fourteen of the on-going G1 Climax 29, Jon Moxley suffered his first pinfall loss in New Japan Pro Wrestling at the hands of former IWGP Heavyweight Champion, Jay White. As a matter of fact, this was Moxley's first pinfall loss since departing from WWE following WrestleMania 35.

In case you didn't know...

Jon Moxley made his New Japan Pro Wrestling debut at this year's Best of the Super Juniors 2019 finale when he defeated Juice Robinson to win the IWGP US Championship. Following his win over Juice, Moxley defeated young lion Shota Umino at Dominion and also announced his entry into this year's G1 Climax.

The heart of the matter

Heading into tonight's G1 Climax 29 action, IWGP US Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley had suffered his first loss in NJPW when he was defeated by 'The Sublime Master' Toru Yano in classic Toru Yano fashion.

Despite still being at the top of B Block with 10 points on board, Moxley was determined to put on a brutal beating on Bullet Club's Jay White. Arguably two of New Japan's biggest gaijin stars today, Moxley and White had another insane G1 29 match with 'The Knife Pervert' coming out on top after securing the pinfall win over 'The Death Rider'.

This was Moxley's first-ever pinfall loss since leaving WWE and it certainly came after a lot of Bullet Club shenanigans, thanks to the outside interference of Gedo and his brass knuckles.

What's next?

With Jon Moxley suffering two back-to-back losses in the G1 Climax, the IWGP US Champion now shifts his focus towards his next opponent, that is, Hirooki Goto, who also sits at 8 points following his win over Jeff Cobb.

As far as Jay White is concerned, Bullet Club's Switchblade now moves to 8 points with 4 back-to-back wins in a row, as he hopes to top B Block following a crucial win over Jon Moxley.