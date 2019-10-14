NJPW News: Former WWE star accuses Jon Moxley for not defending the IWGP US Championship

Jon Moxley

Ahead of his IWGP United States Championship rematch against Jon Moxley this week, former WWE star Juice Robinson spoke with New Japan Pro Wrestling and during the interview, the former champion accused Moxley of not defending the US Title, while using the latter's AEW colleague Cody Rhodes as an example.

When did Jon Moxley win the IWGP US Championship?

Jon Moxley made his New Japan Pro Wrestling debut at the Best of Super Juniors 2019 finale and in his first match for the promotion, the former WWE Champion challenged and defeated Juice Robinson to win the IWGP United States Championship.

Shortly afterward, Moxley announced his entry into the G1 Climax 29 tournament and in his tournament debut, The Death Rider defeated the likes of Shingo Takagi, Tomohiro Ishii, Tetsuya Naito, and Taichi. However, on the final day of B Block competition, Moxley suffered a loss to Robinson which has now eventually led to a rematch between the two arch-rivals.

Juice Robinson goes on Jon Moxley

During his recent interview with New Japan Pro Wrestling, Juice Robinson explained how both Jon Moxley and Cody Rhodes never defended the IWGP US Championship and claimed that The Flamboyant was the only one who had defended the title. (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

"Of course. It's like with Cody. I'm the only one who defends that title. Cody had it for a cup of coffee, now Moxley. They win the title and just sit at home. How many times did Cody defend it?"

Further, Robinson went off on Cody's injury which had prevented him from defending the title and also claimed that Moxley has been sitting at home, getting his triceps stapled up, and not defending the US Title.

"He limped out and they canceled it. That's not what a champion is. And what's Moxley done? Sat on his ass, getting his triceps stapled up. Injuries happen, but at least when I had that belt I defended it as much as I could. I was on the road up and down Japan, a fighting champion, and damn it, I should be the champion again."

Jon Moxley vs Juice Robinson III

Jon Moxley will be defending the IWGP US Championship against Juice Robinson on this week's NJPW: King of Pro Wrestling event.